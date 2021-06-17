checkAd

Mattel Creations Announces Latest Product Drop Featuring Reimagined Collectible Toy-Inspired Art with Launch of First-Ever Hot Wheels NFT Series

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
17.06.2021   

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) announced today that Mattel Creations, the company’s collaboration and direct-to-consumer platform, is further evolving its toys as art collection to include a Non-Fungible Token (“NFT”) series from the super-charged Hot Wheels brand. Breaking into this new market allows Mattel to expand across this emerging art space and advance the collector offering starting with three unique NFTs from the Hot Wheels NFT Garage Series. The series features three vehicles from “The First Editions” vehicle collection and are available for auction beginning on Tuesday, June 22 for one week.

Mattel, Inc. announced today that Mattel Creations, the company’s collaboration and direct-to-consumer platform, is further evolving its toys as art collection to include a Non-Fungible Token (“NFT”) series from the super-charged Hot Wheels brand featuring the Twin Mill, Bone Shaker and Deora II. (Graphic: Business Wire)

“Connecting to culture is core to Mattel’s DNA, and as we continually look to innovate, evolving physical product to digital art through NFTs was an obvious next step for Mattel Creations,” said Richard Dickson, President and Chief Operating Officer, Mattel. “Mattel Creations is the perfect platform for us to present limited edition collector products that speak to our incredible fan base as well as attract new fans to our vast portfolio of pop culture brands. Toys as art, and art inspired by toys.”

Through the Mattel Creations platform, Mattel brands can create limited-edition, specialty items that both celebrate and stretch Mattel’s intellectual property. Mattel Creations collaborates with today’s most imaginative artists, designers, and pop culture influencers to remix Mattel’s iconic toys into entirely new inspired designs offered directly to consumers through MattelCreations.com.

With the launch of the Hot Wheels NFT Garage Series through Mattel Creations, Mattel is creating a new way for innovation and artistry to converge in the toy space, and will continue to express its brands in the NFT format as it launches new creations on NFT.MattelCreations.com throughout the year. The NFT portfolio allows Mattel to access a new collector customer base who expect cryptocurrency as a purchase option. Starting with this launch, Mattel is providing the ability to transact with cryptocurrency exclusively with Ethereum.

Mattel’s Hot Wheels brand is built on originality, authenticity and garage spirit. The Hot Wheels NFT Garage Series celebrates Hot Wheels brand’s long-standing influence on automotive culture and massive appeal to collectors of all ages. With over 25,000 unique die-cast models, three of the cars from “The First Editions” vehicle collection exemplifies the Hot Wheels brand DNA - the Twin Mill, Bone Shaker and Deora II. And now, through the Hot Wheels NFT Garage Series, digital collectors can vie for their chance to own these exclusive cars in a completely new and highly coveted way.

The NFTs from the Hot Wheels NFT Garage Series of “The First Editions” vehicle collection will be up for auction starting on Tuesday, June 22 at 9:00 AM PST and running until Tuesday, June 29 at 9:00 AM PST, exclusively on Mattel Creations. For more information on the Hot Wheels NFT Garage Series, visit: NFT.MattelCreations.com.

About Mattel

Mattel is a leading global toy company and owner of one of the strongest catalogs of children’s and family entertainment franchises in the world. We create innovative products and experiences that inspire, entertain and develop children through play. We engage consumers through our portfolio of iconic brands, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, Fisher-Price, American Girl, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA, as well as other popular intellectual properties that we own or license in partnership with global entertainment companies. Our offerings include film and television content, gaming, music and live events. We operate in 35 locations and our products are available in more than 150 countries in collaboration with the world’s leading retail and ecommerce companies. Since its founding in 1945, Mattel is proud to be a trusted partner in empowering children to explore the wonder of childhood and reach their full potential.

