ESI Group's Upcoming Financial Events and Investor Day Save the Date

ESI Group (Paris:ESI), Paris, France, (ISIN Code: FR0004110310, Symbol: ESI) informs its shareholders of the upcoming financial events.

The Combined General Meeting: Tuesday June 22, 2021 at 4:00 pm (CET)

The Combined General Meeting of the company will be held, on first notice, on Tuesday June 22, 2021, at 4:00 pm CET behind closed doors. All information on how to attend the meeting and watch the live webcast can be found at https://investors.esi-group.com/shareholders-meeting

Half-year results: Thursday, September 9, 2021 at 6:00 pm (CET)

For logistical reasons, the announcement of the half-year results has been postponed by 48 hours to Thursday, September 9 at 6:00 pm CET (originally scheduled for Tuesday, September 7).

Save the date - Investor Day: Tuesday October 5, 2021

In order to give a long-term vision, the Group announced last April the organization of an Investor Day in the fall. It will be held on Tuesday, October 5. More information will be communicated in the coming weeks.

About ESI Group
 Founded in 1973, ESI Group is a leading innovator in Virtual Prototyping solutions and a global enabler of industrial transformation. Thanks to the company’s unique know-how in the physics of materials, it has developed and refined, over the last 45 years, advanced simulation capabilities. Having identified gaps in the traditional approach to Product Lifecycle Management (PLM), ESI has introduced a holistic methodology centered on industrial productivity and product performance throughout its entire lifecycle, i.e. Product Performance Lifecycle, from engineering to manufacturing and in operation. Present in more than 20 countries, and in major industrial sectors, ESI employs 1200 high level specialists around the world and reported 2020 sales of €132.6 million. ESI is headquartered in France and is listed on compartment B of Euronext Paris.
For further information, go to www.esi-group.com.

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.06.21
Enabling a World Premiere: 100% of the Development of a Vehicle Done in Virtual Reality
08.06.21
Eine Weltpremiere: Entwicklung eines Fahrzeugs zu einhundert Prozent in Virtual Reality
04.06.21
ESI Group: Monthly Disclosure of the Total Number of Voting Rights and Shares
03.06.21
ESI Group beruft Yannick Charron zum HR Vice President
03.06.21
ESI Group Appoints Yannick Charron as HR Vice-President
01.06.21
ESI Group: Combined General Meeting on June 22, 2021