TELUS details inaugural Sustainability-Linked Bond structure

A Sustainability-Linked Bond would be the first of its kind in Canada, further demonstrating TELUS’ commitment to environmental sustainability by linking financing to achieving science-based greenhouse gas reduction targets

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TELUS Corporation (the “Company”) announced today that it has filed a preliminary prospectus supplement to its short form base shelf prospectus dated May 25, 2021 detailing the structure of a potential Sustainability-Linked Bond. The offering of any such Sustainability-Linked Bond may follow subject to market conditions. TELUS has mandated RBC Capital Markets, as Lead Structuring Agent and Joint Bookrunner, and Scotiabank, as Co-Structuring Agent and Joint Bookrunner, together with BMO Capital Markets as Joint Bookrunner for any offering that may follow.

Any potential offering of Sustainability-Linked Bonds would be issued pursuant to TELUS’ Sustainability-Linked Bond Framework announced on June 14, 2021 (the “Framework”) and if successfully completed will be TELUS’ first offering under the Framework. As part of the Framework, TELUS has committed to reducing absolute Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas (“GHG”) emissions by 46% from 2019 levels by 2030. Should TELUS fail to achieve this target (the “Sustainability Performance Target”) by December 31, 2030, the interest payable on the Sustainability-Linked Bonds, if and when issued, will increase by 1.00% per annum, as further detailed in the preliminary prospectus supplement. The Sustainability-Linked Bonds will not be offered in the United States or to any resident of the United States.

Should an offering be completed, it would be the first of its kind in Canada and supports TELUS’ commitment to environmental sustainability by linking financing to the achievement of ambitious environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) targets. The Sustainability Performance Target set out in the Framework was approved by the Science Based Targets initiative (“SBTi”), further demonstrating TELUS’ global sustainability leadership and support of the world’s fight against climate change. The Sustainability Performance Target is consistent with reductions required to limit global warming to 1.5°C and, at the time of publication of the Framework, is considered the most ambitious designation available through the SBTi process.

