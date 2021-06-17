checkAd

New Cadence Tensilica FloatingPoint DSP Family Delivers Scalable Performance for a Broad Range of Compute-Intensive Applications

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNS) today unveiled the Cadence Tensilica FloatingPoint DSP family, which provides a scalable and configurable solution designed specifically for floating-point-centric workloads. Optimized for power, performance and area (PPA), the new DSP IP cores extend from small, ultra-low power to very high performance and are well-suited for a broad array of applications. These range from energy-efficient solutions for battery-operated devices to artificial intelligence/machine learning (AI/ML), motor control, sensor fusion, object tracking and augmented reality/virtual reality (AR/VR) applications in the mobile, automotive, hyperscale computing and consumer markets.

The highly scalable Cadence Tensilica FloatingPoint DSP family offers system-on-chip designers peace of mind when designing a solution that meets their power, performance and area budget. When much higher performance and clock speed are required, the FloatingPoint KQ7 and KQ8 DSPs provide greater throughput.

The new family is comprised of four cores: the Tensilica FloatingPoint KP1 DSP, the Tensilica FloatingPoint KP6 DSP, the Tensilica FloatingPoint KQ7 DSP and the Tensilica FloatingPoint KQ8 DSP. Early customer feedback has been overwhelmingly positive, with evaluations demonstrating significant benefits in PPA. For more information on the new DSPs, please visit www.cadence.com/go/tensilicafloatingpoint.

“Floating-point numbers, common in technical computations, underpin a host of radar applications that process large or unpredictable data sets. We’ve successfully collaborated with Cadence on multiple generations of IP cores and are pleased to see them addressing this critical market need and expanding their proven Tensilica product line,” said Ian Podkamien, VP and Head of Automotive at Vayyar Imaging. “FloatingPoint DSPs optimized for a variety of applications can enable Vayyar’s system-on-chip sensors to improve energy efficiency and performance across the automotive, elder care, smart home, retail, HLS, robotics and medical industries, among others.”

