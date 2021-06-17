checkAd

PAT Group 2020 Consolidated Results

17.06.2021, 18:42   

Regulatory News:

PAT Group (Paris:ALPAT):

PAT GROUP INCOME STATEMENT HIGHLIGHTS AT DECEMBER 31, 2020

(€ thousands)

2020

2019

Revenue

Operating grants

Research tax credit

1,719

752

1,058

1,829

792

918

Operating profit / (loss)

(2,095)

(1,722)

Net financial income / (expense)

(107)

(100)

Net exceptional items

635

48

Net profit / (loss) attributable to equity holders of the parent

(543)

(878)

On June 11, 2021, the Board of Directors approved the consolidated financial statements for the period ended December 31, 2020 of PAT Group. The Statutory Auditors have performed a full audit of these financial statements. The report thereon will be issued after the management report has been reviewed and the procedures for publishing the annual financial report have been finalized.

Despite the pandemic, PAT Group remained unaffected by any major events during the 2020.

PAT Group reported consolidated revenue of €1.7 million for the financial year ended December 31, 2020 compared to €1.8 million one year earlier or a decrease of 6%.

PAT Group’s Operating Loss amounted to €2.1 million, up from €1.7 million in 2019.

  • PAT SA’s annual revenue rose 7% to k€1,256, up from k€1,172 in 2019. Based on the above, the Net Loss amounted to k€664, up from k€501 in 2019 reflecting notably the increase in purchases in the period to support subsidized collaborative projects and capital spending which remains high.
  • PAT Zerbaz, a subsidiary based on the island of La Réunion specialized in the discovery of active ingredients and rare plant molecules sourced from the tropical biodiversity, had revenue of k€300 for the period ended December 31, 2020 and Net Profit for the period of k€12. This subsidiary was fully operational in fiscal 2020.
  • Temisis, a subsidiary based in Vandœuvre-lès-Nancy, is developing original compounds with anti-inflammatory properties (First-in-class TEM1657) with high potential for the treatment of psoriasis. No revenue was recorded for the subsidiary in 2020.
  • Cellengo, a subsidiary based in Vandœuvre-lès-Nancy, uses metabolic engineering technologies to develop and produce active ingredients. PAT SA contributed the assets (-k€1,512) and the liabilities (-k€59) to Cellengo’s capital on July 31, 2020 for a net amount of k€1,453 with retroactive effect on January 1, 2020. Cellengo continued to focus on developing two types of assets in 2020. No revenue was recorded for this subsidiary in 2020.
  • StratiCELL, a subsidiary based near Namur in Belgium, specialized in providing in vitro efficacy testing for objectivation of dermo-cosmetic skin care products, recorded revenue of k€590, impacted by a decrease in the number of cosmetic industry trials in the second quarter of 2020 linked to the health crisis. As a result, this subsidiary recorded a Net Loss of k€207 for 2020.
  • Couleurs de Plantes, a subsidiary based in Rochefort-sur-Mer, is a producer of plant-based dyes and pigments. In 2020, it had revenue of k€357 and a Net Profit of €54,000.

The Group's Net Financial Expense remained stable in the period: -k€107 vs. -k€100 in 2019.

