Acies Acquisition Corp. Stockholders Approve Proposed Merger With PLAYSTUDIOS

“We are proud to reach this significant milestone in the merger and would like to thank our shareholders for their support throughout the process,” said Edward King, Co-CEO of Acies. “We are excited to support PLAYSTUDIOS as they embark on their journey as a publicly listed company. We believe the Company is well-positioned to capitalize on its strategic goals to accelerate growth through continuing to optimize the core portfolio, launch new games, and pursue value accretive acquisitions,” added Dan Fetters, Co-CEO of Acies.

Acies Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: ACAC) (“Acies”) announced today that Acies’ shareholders voted to approve its proposed merger with PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (“PLAYSTUDIOS” or the “Company”), an award-winning developer of free-to-play casual mobile and social games that offer real-world rewards to loyal players.

The parties expect the merger to close as soon as practicable. Following the closing, the Class A common stock and warrants of the combined company, which will be renamed “PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc.,” are expected to begin trading on Nasdaq under the ticker symbols, “MYPS” and “MYPSW,” respectively.

Approximately 97% of the votes cast at the special meeting voted to adopt the merger agreement. The formal results of the vote will be included in a Current Report on Form 8-K to be filed by Acies with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

About PLAYSTUDIOS Inc.

PLAYSTUDIOS is the developer and operator of award-winning free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. The company’s collection of original and published titles is powered by its groundbreaking playAWARDS loyalty marketing platform, which enables players to earn real-world rewards from a portfolio of global entertainment, retail, technology, travel, leisure, and gaming brands across 17 countries and four continents. Founded by a team of veteran gaming, hospitality, and technology entrepreneurs, PLAYSTUDIOS brings together beautifully designed mobile gaming content with an innovative loyalty platform in order to provide its players with an unequaled entertainment experience and its partners with actionable business insights. To learn more about PLAYSTUDIOS, visit playstudios.com.