checkAd

Acies Acquisition Corp. Stockholders Approve Proposed Merger With PLAYSTUDIOS

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
17.06.2021, 19:00  |  37   |   |   

Acies Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: ACAC) (“Acies”) announced today that Acies’ shareholders voted to approve its proposed merger with PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (“PLAYSTUDIOS” or the “Company”), an award-winning developer of free-to-play casual mobile and social games that offer real-world rewards to loyal players.

“We are proud to reach this significant milestone in the merger and would like to thank our shareholders for their support throughout the process,” said Edward King, Co-CEO of Acies. “We are excited to support PLAYSTUDIOS as they embark on their journey as a publicly listed company. We believe the Company is well-positioned to capitalize on its strategic goals to accelerate growth through continuing to optimize the core portfolio, launch new games, and pursue value accretive acquisitions,” added Dan Fetters, Co-CEO of Acies.

The parties expect the merger to close as soon as practicable. Following the closing, the Class A common stock and warrants of the combined company, which will be renamed “PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc.,” are expected to begin trading on Nasdaq under the ticker symbols, “MYPS” and “MYPSW,” respectively.

Approximately 97% of the votes cast at the special meeting voted to adopt the merger agreement. The formal results of the vote will be included in a Current Report on Form 8-K to be filed by Acies with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

About PLAYSTUDIOS Inc.

PLAYSTUDIOS is the developer and operator of award-winning free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. The company’s collection of original and published titles is powered by its groundbreaking playAWARDS loyalty marketing platform, which enables players to earn real-world rewards from a portfolio of global entertainment, retail, technology, travel, leisure, and gaming brands across 17 countries and four continents. Founded by a team of veteran gaming, hospitality, and technology entrepreneurs, PLAYSTUDIOS brings together beautifully designed mobile gaming content with an innovative loyalty platform in order to provide its players with an unequaled entertainment experience and its partners with actionable business insights. To learn more about PLAYSTUDIOS, visit playstudios.com.

Seite 1 von 3
Acies Acquisition Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Acies Acquisition Corp. Stockholders Approve Proposed Merger With PLAYSTUDIOS Acies Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: ACAC) (“Acies”) announced today that Acies’ shareholders voted to approve its proposed merger with PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (“PLAYSTUDIOS” or the “Company”), an award-winning developer of free-to-play casual mobile and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Ocugen, Inc. (OCGN) on Behalf of ...
Prime Day Deals Preview: Two Days, More Than 2 Million Deals, Starting June 21
Roxgold Intercepts 39 G/T Over 8M at New Gabbro North Prospect and Extends Sunbird With 15.1 G/T ...
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of Ocugen, Inc. (OCGN) on Behalf of ...
Steward Health Care to Acquire Five Hospitals in the Miami-Dade/Southern Broward Area From Tenet ...
C3 AI and NCS Form Strategic Partnership to Deliver Enterprise AI Applications Across Asia-Pacific
HSBC USA Expands Sustainable Finance Offering with Sustainability-Linked Loans for Commercial ...
Data Published in New England Journal of Medicine Shows Pfizer’s Tofacitinib Meets Primary ...
Kilroy Realty to Expand Into Austin, Texas and Grow Its West Coast Footprint With Three Strategic ...
Titel
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
Element Solutions Inc Announces Planned Acquisition of Coventya
Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics Present New Data in 22 Patients With Greater Than 3 Months Follow-Up ...
Vertex Announces Primary Endpoint Achieved in Phase 2 Study of VX-864 in Alpha-1 Antitrypsin ...
OCUGEN ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Ocugen, Inc. on Behalf of Ocugen Stockholders and ...
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Origin Materials and Palantir Technologies Form Alliance to Accelerate the World’s Transition to ...
Alussa Energy Announces Effectiveness of Registration Statement and Extraordinary General Meeting ...
Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders of Almonty Industries Inc. Report of Voting Results
Titel
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. Investors with Losses to Inquire About ...(24) 
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
VIA optronics Announces Acquisition of Germaneers
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
KKR Invests in EQuest
Element Solutions Inc Announces Planned Acquisition of Coventya
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
26.05.21
Acies Acquisition Corp. Announces Special Meeting Date to Approve Proposed Business Combination with PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc.