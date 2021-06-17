checkAd

Rich Geruson, NexOptic Chairman, Announces NexOptic Receives its 2nd Patent Notice of Allowance from the US Patent Office for Another Key Artificial Intelligence Invention

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NexOptic Technology Corp. (“NexOptic” or the “Company”) (TSX VENTURE: NXO) (OTCQB: NXOPF) (FSE: E3O1), an innovator in cutting-edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) imaging, announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office has issued a Notice of Allowance for an important NexOptic patent application covering bright spot removal during video and image capture using a neural network, all part of the ALIIS (All Light Intelligent Imaging Solutions) AI solution suite.

“This, the second announcement in 5 weeks on critical patent protections for Aliis, is further evidence that our technologies are unprecedented, protectable, and potentially industry altering,” said Paul McKenzie, Co-Founder and CEO of NexOptic.

A Notice of Allowance is an indication that the invention qualifies for a patent and that administrative and other steps are required prior to its issuance. An invention is still considered “patent pending” until a final patent has been issued.

The patent, once issued, will provide additional key intellectual property protection for NexOptic’s disruptive AI for all levels of imaging including video, data compression and more.

“Beyond today’s news, I’m equally excited about additional patents in the pipeline targeting new feature sets and optimizations that will enhance Aliis on our partner chipsets & IP,” said Kevin Gordon, NexOptic’s VP of AI Technologies: "We’re delivering on a key objective to continuously build-out powerful new feature sets for Aliis and protect them through patent fortification.”

NexOptic also reports that it continues to add additional in-house talent to its software team to support the development of its artificial intelligence program.     

What You Need to Know About ALIIS and NexOptic Technology Corp.

NexOptic is an innovative imaging AI company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada with operations in Seoul, South Korea, offering a world-leading AI suite for imaging known as ALIIS (All Light Intelligent Imaging Solutions). NexOptic simultaneously influences the imaging and AI industries and is a Preferred Partner in the NVIDIA Partner Network, a member of the Arm AI Partner Program, and a member of the Qualcomm Platform Solutions Ecosystem. For more information, visit www.nexoptic.com.

