checkAd

DGAP-News home24 SE: Annual General Meeting 2021 approves all resolution proposals

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
17.06.2021, 19:16  |  16   |   |   

DGAP-News: home24 SE / Key word(s): AGM/EGM
home24 SE: Annual General Meeting 2021 approves all resolution proposals

17.06.2021 / 19:16
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

home24 SE: Annual General Meeting 2021 approves all resolution proposals

Berlin, 17 June 2021 - home24 SE ("home24", the "Company") today held its Annual General Meeting virtually. The election of the Supervisory Board resulted in the re-election of Chairman Lothar Lanz and Verena Mohaupt. Dr. Philipp Kreibohm and Nicholas C. Denissen have been newly elected to the four-person Supervisory Board. 26 months after stepping down from the Management Board of home24, Dr. Philipp Kreibohm, one of the Company's founders, stood for election as a member of the Supervisory Board for the first time. Nicholas C. Denissen also ran for a Supervisory Board office for the first time. Magnus Agervald and Franco Danesi, both members of the Supervisory Board since 2018, did not stand for re-election.

All further resolution proposals proposed by the Management Board and the Supervisory Board, including the discharge of the Management and Supervisory Board, were confirmed by the Annual General Meeting with the necessary majorities. In total, approximately 50% of the voting share capital voted digitally.

"In 2021, we are consistently moving forward on our path and focusing on the key differentiators compared to our competitors that will continue to be relevant for our customers for many years to come: intelligent technology and data solutions for online purchasing, the expansion of our product assortments our multi-channel offerings, and the further development of our logistics expertise and services.", said Marc Appelhoff, CEO of home24, during the Annual General Meeting.

The detailed voting results for the individual agenda items of the Annual General Meeting are published on:

https://www.home24.com/websites/homevierundzwanzig/English/4450/general-meeting.html

About home24

home24 is a leading pure-play home & living e-commerce platform in Continental Europe and Brazil. With over 100,000 home & living products in Europe and more than 200,000 articles in Latin America, home24 offers a unique selection of large and small furniture pieces, garden furniture, mattresses and lighting. This curated, broad assortment offers a significant value-for-money value proposition to customers. home24 is headquartered in Berlin and employs more than 1,500 people worldwide. The Company is active in seven European markets: Germany, France, Austria, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium and Italy. home24 is also active in Brazil under the "Mobly" brand. In Europe, the Company delivers its products - regardless of size and weight - free of charge to its customers' homes from a purchase value of 30 euros and also offers free returns. home24's product range consists of numerous brands, including a large number of private labels. home24 is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN DE000A14KEB5). Mobly's stock is traded on the Brazilian Novo Mercado of B3 (ISIN BRMBLYACNOR5). For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.home24.com.

Seite 1 von 3
home24 Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News home24 SE: Annual General Meeting 2021 approves all resolution proposals DGAP-News: home24 SE / Key word(s): AGM/EGM home24 SE: Annual General Meeting 2021 approves all resolution proposals 17.06.2021 / 19:16 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. home24 SE: Annual General Meeting 2021 …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: CureVac gibt Status-Update zur Phase 2b/3-Studie für Impfstoffkandidat der ersten Generation ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : FURTHER UPDATE ON DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE ...
DGAP-News: MorphoSys Commences Cash Tender Offer for All Outstanding Shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals
DGAP-News: CureVac Provides Update on Phase 2b/3 Trial of First-Generation COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, CVnCoV
DGAP-Adhoc: 468 SPAC I SE: 468 SPAC I SE and Boxine GmbH executed Letter of Intent concerning a potential ...
DGAP-Adhoc: The Social Chain AG: Die The Social Chain AG beschließt Sachkapitalerhöhung unter Ausschluss des ...
EQS-Adhoc: Schindler commits to science-based targets as it steps up climate action
DGAP-News: MorphoSys startet Barangebot für alle ausstehenden Aktien von Constellation Pharmaceuticals
EQS-Adhoc: Kuros Biosciences to present at upcoming U.S. spine conferences
DGAP-DD: Vonovia SE deutsch
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Aus Clean Power wird PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
DGAP-News: CureVac gibt Status-Update zur Phase 2b/3-Studie für Impfstoffkandidat der ersten Generation ...
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding
DGAP-News: Vor Reiseantritt bequem Gepäck einchecken und PCR-Test machen: CENTOGENE, Lufthansa und Fraport ...
DGAP-News: Corestate stemmt Finanzierung von Kauf und Entwicklung des „FÜRST' Projekts am ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Brockhaus Capital Management AG: BCM AG schließt Kaufvertrag über Mehrheitserwerb der digitalen ...
DGAP-Adhoc: SNP Confirms Talks on the Acquisition of Software Specialist Datavard
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : FURTHER UPDATE ON DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE ...
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG übernimmt Business Keeper GmbH
Quantum Battery Metals beginnt mit Arbeitsprogramm auf gleich drei Schlüssellagerstätten - Aktie ...
Titel
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap bietet ein Update zur Implementierung innovativer technischer ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt den Übergang zum Einzweckgeschäft bekannt
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Bekanntgabe Jahresabschluss 2020
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE AND ...
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Q1 2021 Payments of dividends in sterling
Aussichtsreiche Uranmineralisierung bei Megawatts Selteneerdmetall-Projekte in Australien
DGAP-News: sino AG: Beteiligungsunternehmen Trade Republic Bank GmbH schließt Series C unter Führung von ...
DGAP-News: UMT AG veröffentlicht vorläufige Jahreszahlen 2020: Umsatz und Ergebnis signifikant verbessert - ...
EQS-News: Relief berichtet, dass sein Kooperationspartner, NRx Pharmaceuticals, bei der US-amerikanischen FDA ...
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data AG reagiert auf Verleumdungskampagne in sozialen Medien
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19:16 Uhr
DGAP-News: home24 SE: Hauptversammlung 2021 stimmt allen Beschlussvorschlägen zu (deutsch)
19:16 Uhr
DGAP-News: home24 SE: Hauptversammlung 2021 stimmt allen Beschlussvorschlägen zu
12:34 Uhr
ROUNDUP: Frauen in Topetagen von Jungunternehmen besonders selten
07:07 Uhr
Kaum Frauen in Topetagen von Jungunternehmen
07.06.21
Aktien - Deutsche Wohnen, home24, LPKF Laser, Morphosys und Shop Apotheke Europe: Aktuelles von den Shortsellern
04.06.21
DGAP-Stimmrechte: home24 SE (deutsch)
04.06.21
DGAP-Stimmrechte: home24 SE (deutsch)
28.05.21
SHOP APOTHEKE IM FOKUS: In den Startlöchern für das E-Rezept
20.05.21
BERENBERG belässt Home24 auf 'Buy'