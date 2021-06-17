home24 SE: Annual General Meeting 2021 approves all resolution proposals

Berlin, 17 June 2021 - home24 SE ("home24", the "Company") today held its Annual General Meeting virtually. The election of the Supervisory Board resulted in the re-election of Chairman Lothar Lanz and Verena Mohaupt. Dr. Philipp Kreibohm and Nicholas C. Denissen have been newly elected to the four-person Supervisory Board. 26 months after stepping down from the Management Board of home24, Dr. Philipp Kreibohm, one of the Company's founders, stood for election as a member of the Supervisory Board for the first time. Nicholas C. Denissen also ran for a Supervisory Board office for the first time. Magnus Agervald and Franco Danesi, both members of the Supervisory Board since 2018, did not stand for re-election.

All further resolution proposals proposed by the Management Board and the Supervisory Board, including the discharge of the Management and Supervisory Board, were confirmed by the Annual General Meeting with the necessary majorities. In total, approximately 50% of the voting share capital voted digitally.

"In 2021, we are consistently moving forward on our path and focusing on the key differentiators compared to our competitors that will continue to be relevant for our customers for many years to come: intelligent technology and data solutions for online purchasing, the expansion of our product assortments our multi-channel offerings, and the further development of our logistics expertise and services.", said Marc Appelhoff, CEO of home24, during the Annual General Meeting.

