17.06.2021 / 19:26

Heidelberg, June 17, 2021 - SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE, (ISIN: DE0007203705), a leading global provider of solutions for digital transformation processes and software-based data migrations, has a new Board of Directors: the Annual General Meeting, which was again only held virtually this year, elected all five candidates to their new positions with a very large majority. Immediately after the shareholders' meeting, the Board of Directors appointed Prof. Dr. Claus E. Heinrich as its new Chairman at its constituent meeting. The Heidelberg entrepreneur and long-serving member of the SAP Executive Board declares on behalf of the new Board of Directors: "We would like to thank all shareholders for the trust they have expressed in us with their election. SNP has developed rapidly in recent years and its software is on its way to becoming the standard for complex digital transformation processes. Together, we now want to successfully lead the company into the next growth phase."

Audit Committee

At its first meeting, the Board of Directors also established an Audit Committee. One of the focal points of its activities is the monitoring and auditing of the Company's financial reporting. In addition, it will deal with, among other things, the effectiveness of the internal control system, the risk management system and the audit of the financial statements. The Audit Committee consists of Prof. Dr. Christoph Hütten, Sebastian Reppegather and Richard Roy; Prof. Dr. Christoph Hütten has chaired the committee as an independent member.