Five Star Bank Cut the Ribbon Today to Officially Open its Newest Branch in Buffalo at Elmwood Crossing

BUFFALO, N.Y., June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Five Star Bank officially cut the ribbon today on its newest full-service bank branch located at 451 Elmwood Avenue in Buffalo. This location is one of two new branches Five Star Bank is opening this month as it expands its presence and services in Buffalo. Five Star Bank, (the “Bank”), a subsidiary of Financial Institutions, Inc. ( FISI ) (the "Company"), is a leading provider of consumer and commercial lending services across the Western, Finger Lakes and Southern Tier regions of New York.



Five Star Bank President and Chief Executive Officer Martin K. Birmingham said, “We are delighted to open this branch and join the exciting development underway in Elmwood Village. This is a wonderful place for people to live, work and prosper and we look forward to delivering our unique style of community banking to our new neighbors. Five Star associates will offer a robust set of products and services here that are designed to meet the needs of customers and deliver education, advice and solutions to help them to improve their financial well-being.”

New York State Department of Financial Services Superintendent Linda A. Lacewell added, “After more than a year of the global pandemic’s economic effects on New Yorkers and small businesses, DFS continues its commitment to expand affordable banking products and financial services, supporting the resiliency and economic development of New York. Congratulations to Five Star Bank for the branch opening and contributing to the rebuilding and reopening of New York’s economy.”

At the Five Star Bank Elmwood Crossing branch, consumers and businesses can access a full spectrum of banking and lending services, insurance and wealth management and investment services. The branch, like all the Bank’s new branches, is designed to serve as a financial solution center with no teller lines and no barriers between bank associates and customers. It features a blend of new technology including an Interactive Teller Machine and the comfort of community banking with Certified Personal Bankers on hand. This design aligns services with shifting customer needs and preferences including rapid advancements in financial technology that enable consumers to bank virtually from anywhere, anytime.