Disclosure of trading in own shares under a share buyback programme Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 17.06.2021, 19:31 | 34 | 0 | 0 17.06.2021, 19:31 | 17 June 2021 Disclosure of trading in own shares under a share buyback programme Period : From 8 June to 14 juin 2021 Issuer’s registered name : Ipsos Issuer’s Identification code : 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 Financial instrument reference: Ordinary shares - ISIN code FR0000073298 Reporting of transactions in aggregated form (per day and per trading venue) Trading day Nature of the transaction Identification code of the financial instrument Total volume per day (number of shares) Weighted average price per day Market Code ISIN (ISO 6166) MIC code (ISO 10383) 8-Jun-21 Purchase FR0000073298 2 519 33,6221 XPAR 8-Jun-21 Purchase FR0000073298 584 33,6500 DXE 9-Jun-21 Purchase FR0000073298 10 760 33,5934 XPAR 9-Jun-21 Purchase FR0000073298 5 105 33,7382 DXE 9-Jun-21 Purchase FR0000073298 1 185 33,6614 TQE 9-Jun-21 Purchase FR0000073298 1 525 34,1393 AQE 10-Jun-21 Purchase FR0000073298 11 185 34,4014 XPAR 10-Jun-21 Purchase FR0000073298 5 495 34,3936 DXE 10-Jun-21 Purchase FR0000073298 1 430 34,1399 TQE 10-Jun-21 Purchase FR0000073298 1 650 34,2220 AQE 11-Jun-21 Purchase FR0000073298 11 250 34,6229 XPAR 11-Jun-21 Purchase FR0000073298 5 985 34,6186 DXE 11-Jun-21 Purchase FR0000073298 1 438 34,6748 TQE 11-Jun-21 Purchase FR0000073298 1 685 34,6527 AQE 14-Jun-21 Purchase FR0000073298 11 400 34,5385 XPAR 14-Jun-21 Purchase FR0000073298 5 965 34,5174 DXE 14-Jun-21 Purchase FR0000073298 1 490 34,5438 TQE 14-Jun-21 Purchase FR0000073298 1 680 34,6273 AQE Detailed presentation by transaction: A detailed presentation by transaction is available on the Company's website (www.ipsos.com), in the section on regulated information, in the chapter entitled: "Description of share buyback programs and share buyback declarations”: https://www.ipsos.com/en/regulated-informations/en Attachment 2021 06 17_Communiqué - Rachat d'actions propres vA v2







