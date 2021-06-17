checkAd

Disclosure of trading in own shares under a share buyback programme

17 June 2021

Disclosure of trading in own shares

under a share buyback programme

Period : From 8 June to 14 juin 2021

Issuer’s registered name : Ipsos

Issuer’s Identification code : 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87

Financial instrument reference: Ordinary shares - ISIN code FR0000073298

Reporting of transactions in aggregated form (per day and per trading venue)

Trading day Nature of the transaction Identification code of the financial instrument Total volume per day (number of shares) Weighted average price per day Market
    Code ISIN (ISO 6166)     MIC code (ISO 10383)
8-Jun-21 Purchase FR0000073298 2 519 33,6221 XPAR
8-Jun-21 Purchase FR0000073298 584 33,6500 DXE
9-Jun-21 Purchase FR0000073298 10 760 33,5934 XPAR
9-Jun-21 Purchase FR0000073298 5 105 33,7382 DXE
9-Jun-21 Purchase FR0000073298 1 185 33,6614 TQE
9-Jun-21 Purchase FR0000073298 1 525 34,1393 AQE
10-Jun-21 Purchase FR0000073298 11 185 34,4014 XPAR
10-Jun-21 Purchase FR0000073298 5 495 34,3936 DXE
10-Jun-21 Purchase FR0000073298 1 430 34,1399 TQE
10-Jun-21 Purchase FR0000073298 1 650 34,2220 AQE
11-Jun-21 Purchase FR0000073298 11 250 34,6229 XPAR
11-Jun-21 Purchase FR0000073298 5 985 34,6186 DXE
11-Jun-21 Purchase FR0000073298 1 438 34,6748 TQE
11-Jun-21 Purchase FR0000073298 1 685 34,6527 AQE
14-Jun-21 Purchase FR0000073298 11 400 34,5385 XPAR
14-Jun-21 Purchase FR0000073298 5 965 34,5174 DXE
14-Jun-21 Purchase FR0000073298 1 490 34,5438 TQE
14-Jun-21 Purchase FR0000073298 1 680 34,6273 AQE

Detailed presentation by transaction:

A detailed presentation by transaction is available on the Company's website (www.ipsos.com), in the section on regulated information, in the chapter entitled: "Description of share buyback programs and share buyback declarations”: https://www.ipsos.com/en/regulated-informations/en

Attachment





