Disclosure of trading in own shares under a share buyback programme
Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire| 17.06.2021, 19:31 | 34 | 0 |
17 June 2021
Disclosure of trading in own shares
under a share buyback programme
Period : From 8 June to 14 juin 2021
Issuer’s registered name : Ipsos
Issuer’s Identification code : 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
Financial instrument reference: Ordinary shares - ISIN code FR0000073298
Reporting of transactions in aggregated form (per day and per trading venue)
|Trading day
|Nature of the transaction
|Identification code of the financial instrument
|Total volume per day (number of shares)
|Weighted average price per day
|Market
|Code ISIN (ISO 6166)
|MIC code (ISO 10383)
|8-Jun-21
|Purchase
|FR0000073298
|2 519
|33,6221
|XPAR
|8-Jun-21
|Purchase
|FR0000073298
|584
|33,6500
|DXE
|9-Jun-21
|Purchase
|FR0000073298
|10 760
|33,5934
|XPAR
|9-Jun-21
|Purchase
|FR0000073298
|5 105
|33,7382
|DXE
|9-Jun-21
|Purchase
|FR0000073298
|1 185
|33,6614
|TQE
|9-Jun-21
|Purchase
|FR0000073298
|1 525
|34,1393
|AQE
|10-Jun-21
|Purchase
|FR0000073298
|11 185
|34,4014
|XPAR
|10-Jun-21
|Purchase
|FR0000073298
|5 495
|34,3936
|DXE
|10-Jun-21
|Purchase
|FR0000073298
|1 430
|34,1399
|TQE
|10-Jun-21
|Purchase
|FR0000073298
|1 650
|34,2220
|AQE
|11-Jun-21
|Purchase
|FR0000073298
|11 250
|34,6229
|XPAR
|11-Jun-21
|Purchase
|FR0000073298
|5 985
|34,6186
|DXE
|11-Jun-21
|Purchase
|FR0000073298
|1 438
|34,6748
|TQE
|11-Jun-21
|Purchase
|FR0000073298
|1 685
|34,6527
|AQE
|14-Jun-21
|Purchase
|FR0000073298
|11 400
|34,5385
|XPAR
|14-Jun-21
|Purchase
|FR0000073298
|5 965
|34,5174
|DXE
|14-Jun-21
|Purchase
|FR0000073298
|1 490
|34,5438
|TQE
|14-Jun-21
|Purchase
|FR0000073298
|1 680
|34,6273
|AQE
Detailed presentation by transaction:
A detailed presentation by transaction is available on the Company's website (www.ipsos.com), in the section on regulated information, in the chapter entitled: "Description of share buyback programs and share buyback declarations”: https://www.ipsos.com/en/regulated-informations/en
Attachment
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0