checkAd

Simulated Environment Concepts Announces New Management Team and Change of Control

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.06.2021, 19:36  |  34   |   |   

Nashville, TN, June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Simulated Environment Concepts Inc. (OTC-PINK:SMEV) announces new management team and change of control.  SMEV would like to introduce Marvin T. Baker as the New CEO and Sole Director of SMEV and Douglas B. Vaughn as CFO, whereby Mr. Baker agreed to acquire the control block of preferred shares and 120,000,000 shares of common stock owned by former management, which represents all of the shares owned by previous management that Mr. Baker plans to retire. In addition to this retirement of shares the Authorized count will also be reduced dramatically. The current Authorized is only at this level to accommodate the "Control Block" which Mr. Baker has purchased as well.  Once he has the time to calculate a Control Block conversion ratio that is more suitable, he will reduce the Authorized share count substantially to bring it in line with the Outstanding Shares.  The company sees no reason for an Authorized Share count to be so high. In addition, management has no intention of doing any type of a reverse split for the foreseeable future.

The parties closed the acquisition on or about April 28, 2021. At the time of closing, Mr. Baker, the CEO and controlling shareholder, was appointed as the sole member of the Board of Directors of SMEV.  Mr. Baker, thereafter, intends SMEV will be rebranded and to drop in new assets and business to quickly generate revenues.

Mr. Baker is an accomplished C-level executive with success driving results across a broad base of middle-market companies in direct sales, technology, distribution, product development, and others. He has been an entrepreneur, corporate officer, and turnaround consultant. He started his career in the 1990s after obtaining a BSME degree in Mechanical Engineering from Youngstown State University. Since then, he has been actively involved in mergers and acquisitions, and bringing new products and services to new markets globally. His primary expertise is understanding the needs of growing organizations, evaluating and defining the strategic objectives of a business, turning around businesses, marketing and communicating with stakeholders to successfully execute company objectives.

Mr. Baker has numerous diversified initiatives created specifically for development within an environment such as SMEV, which will be discussed at a later time.  Presently, agreements for the acquisition of these assets are being negotiated, and SMEV will disclose them to the public, in the near future, as the agreements are entered into.  All filings for OTC Markets are done and the company is waiting for approval of their new application to OTC Markets to be approved so they can upload the filings and move toward bringing SMEV to PINK CURRENT ASAP!

SMEV and Mr. Baker are confident that the change of control of SMEV will lead to these various acquisitions that will commence generating income over the next year and result in appreciable shareholder value.  http://www.smevmerger.com

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "should," "intend," "estimate," "projects," variations of such words and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, but their absence does not mean that a statement is not a forward-looking statement. These forward-looking statements are based upon the Company's current expectations and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements are risks are detailed in the Company's respective filings at https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/LIGA/overview.

Contact Information:

SMEV Shareholder/Investor inquiries can be directed to:
Marvin Baker
CEO
Email: Marvin@smevmerger.com
URL:   www.smevmerger.com





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Simulated Environment Concepts Announces New Management Team and Change of Control Nashville, TN, June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via NewMediaWire - Simulated Environment Concepts Inc. (OTC-PINK:SMEV) announces new management team and change of control.  SMEV would like to introduce Marvin T. Baker as the New CEO and Sole …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
23andMe Successfully Closes its Business Combination with VG Acquisition Corp.
John R. Whitcomb Joins Lordstown Motors As Vice President, Global Commercial Operations To Lead ...
Rich Geruson, NexOptic Chairman, Announces NexOptic Receives its 2nd Patent Notice of Allowance ...
Monument beginnt mit der Exploration im Murchison-Goldprojekt
Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. Announces Nasdaq Uplisting and Pricing of $10.0 Million Public ...
L Brands Announces Board of Directors for Standalone Victoria's Secret
Suncor Energy and Terra Nova co-owners reach Agreement in Principle on Terra Nova
Cellect Biotechnology Files Registration Statement in Connection with Proposed Strategic Merger ...
C4 Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Public Offering
Titel
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
TECO 2030 to cooperate with Chart Industries on developing marine carbon capture and storage ...
23andMe Successfully Closes its Business Combination with VG Acquisition Corp.
DTE Energy Company Announces Cash Tender Offers and Consent Solicitations for Certain Outstanding ...
ClearPoint Neuro Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
02/2021 Green Hydrogen Systems A/S announces early close of the Offering of new shares
WRAP Demonstrates the BolaWrap for Miami Police Department, City Commissioners, and Mayor
Titel
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus