MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake Begins Surface Exploration Program of Known Gold Targets and Airborne LiDAR Surveys

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 17, 2021 / MAS Gold Corp. (TSXV:MAS) ("MAS Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to provide a final summary of assay results from the 2021 winter core drill program, including holes NL21-056 to 061, undertaken on North Lake gold deposit, part of the Company's 100% owned Preview-North Property in the La Ronge Gold Belt, Saskatchewan. A total of 2,502.5 meters were drilled in 10 holes completed (see Table 1 , Figures 1 & 2 ).

On the same section

defining a 130 m down dip extension of the mineralized horizon (see Figure 2 )

) extending to a depth of roughly 180 m below surface (295 m to 425 m above sea level)

NL21-054 117.0 m at weighted average 1.249 g/t gold

NL21-057 98.1 m at weighted average 1.003 g/t gold

NL21-061 85.4 m at weighted average 0.741 g/t gold

And 25 m to the southwest

NL21-058 119.0 m at weighted average 1.080 g/t gold

The 2021 North Lake winter drill program was designed to provide down-dip step-out and infill mineralized data points in an effort to expand and upgrade the current North Lake Inferred Resource estimate.

Jim Engdahl, President and CEO comments, "The continued success from all ten of the 2021 North Lake drill holes gives us great confidence to continue with our current mine concept and we look forward to the results of the final recently announced Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) of the Preview-North and Greywacke gold projects. The opportunities for MAS Gold seem more possible with every milestone we pass."

The 2021 drilling expands the known extent of mineralization by 150 metres to the west-southwest and down dip between 30 and 50 metres, with mineralized intervals of between 57 metres and 119.0 metres.

Summer 2021 Drilling Program

MAS gold has re-contracted ITL Drilling to complete up to 5,000 metres of core drilling at the North Lake deposit. A single drill will be mobilized to the property starting on June 20, 2021.

The following plan map (Figure 1) graphically shows the relative drill hole locations and core sample results data projected to surface from all the recent (winter 2021) and historical (2019, 1988 & 1987) drilling at the North Lake gold deposit.

The following Section (Figure 2) includes 2021 North Lake holes NL21-054, -057 and -061 and historical hole NL87-007

