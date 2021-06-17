Toll Brothers Arizona Wins Five Grand Awards for Architecture and Interior Design at the Gold Nugget Awards

Now in its sixth decade, the Gold Nugget Awards are the largest and most prestigious competition of its kind in the nation. The awards honor design and planning achievements in community and home design, green-built housing, site planning, commercial, retail, mixed-use development and specialty housing categories. Winners this year were chosen from over 600 entries from around the world.

Scottsdale, Ariz., June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the company’s Arizona Division has won five Grand Awards at PCBC’s 58 th Annual Gold Nugget Awards, a competitive awards program that honors architectural design and planning excellence and draws entries from throughout the United States and abroad.

Toll Brothers was selected as the Grand Award winner in the following categories:

Best Single-Family Detached Home under 2,000 sq. ft.: The Bowie, Toll Brothers at Cadence | Mesa, AZ

Best Interior Merchandising of a Model Priced under $700,000: The Savannah, Toll Brothers at Cadence | Mesa, AZ

Best Single-Family Detached Home 3,000 to 3,499 sq. ft.: The Hastings, Sterling Grove | Surprise, AZ

Best Single Detached Home 3,500 to 4,500 sq. ft.: The Mayne, Sereno Canyon | Scottsdale, AZ

Best Home-Work Space: The Hastings, Sterling Grove | Surprise, AZ



“We are thrilled to be recognized with these prestigious awards that set the benchmark for excellence in our industry,” said Bob Flaherty, Group President of Toll Brothers for Arizona and Utah. “It is especially gratifying to see the incredible response to our brand new Toll Brothers at Cadence neighborhood in Mesa.”

“As work- and study-from-home trends have accelerated, the award for the Best Home-Work Space in our Sterling Grove community is particularly relevant to what today’s buyers want in a new home,” added Flaherty. “And, of course, our Mayne model home in Sereno Canyon is always a showstopper.”

For all Toll Brothers communities in Arizona, visit TollBrothers.com/AZ.

To see the full list of Grand Award winners and learn more about the awards celebration, visit https://online.flippingbook.com/view/925441129/.

