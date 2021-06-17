checkAd

Docebo Inc. Announces Voting Results from its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ: DCBO; TSX: DCBO) (“Docebo” or the “Company”) announced today the results of voting at its annual general meeting of shareholders held on June 17, 2021 (the “Meeting”).

Each of the seven nominees listed in the Company’s management information circular dated May 5, 2021 provided in connection with the Meeting were elected as directors of the Company. Docebo received proxies and virtual votes at the Meeting as set out below:

Nominee

Votes For

% of Votes
For

Votes
Withheld

% of Votes
Withheld

Jason Chapnik

23,532,924

98.9%

275,065

1.1%

Claudio Erba

23,759,928

99.8%

48,061

0.2%

James Merkur

23,759,792

99.8%

48,197

0.2%

Kristin Halpin

23,539,776

98.9%

268,213

1.1%

Steven E. Spooner

23,361,888

98.1%

446,101

1.9%

William Anderson

23,715,019

99.6%

92,970

0.4%

Trisha Price

23,715,319

99.6%

92,670

0.4%

In addition, Docebo reports that an ordinary resolution approving the appointment of KPMG LLP as Docebo’s auditors for the 2021 fiscal year was passed by 97.3% of the votes represented at the Meeting.

Details of the voting results on all matters considered at the Meeting are available in the Company’s report of voting results, which is available under Docebo’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov.

About Docebo

Docebo is redefining the way enterprises leverage technology to create and manage content, deliver training, and understand the business impact of their learning experiences. With Docebo’s multi-product learning suite, enterprises around the world are equipped to tackle any learning challenge and create a true learning culture within their organization.

Docebo Inc. Announces Voting Results from its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ: DCBO; TSX: DCBO) (“Docebo” or the “Company”) announced today the results of voting at its annual general meeting of shareholders held on June 17, 2021 (the “Meeting”). Each of the seven nominees listed in the Company’s …

