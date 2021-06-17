Fifth Third Bank, Employees, Customers Provide More Than 4.6 Million Meals for Families

Fifth Third Bank’s annual “Feeding Our Communities” initiative provided more than 4.6 million meals in May to fight hunger across its footprint. The monthlong effort involved virtual volunteer activities by employees and monetary donations, including customer-purchased Shield of Recognition sales.

Lars Anderson, vice chairman of strategic growth initiatives and Fifth Third Day corporate champion (Photo: Business Wire)

Feeding America, the nation’s largest domestic hunger-relief organization which has a network of 200 food banks across the country, projects that 42 million people, including 13 million children, may experience food insecurity in 2021. Many individuals most affected by the pandemic were food insecure or at risk of food insecurity before COVID-19 and are facing greater hardship since COVID-19.

“As an organization, we are committed to improving lives and making an impact in the communities we serve beyond what we do for them on a financial basis,” said Lars Anderson, vice chairman of strategic growth initiatives and Fifth Third Day corporate champion. “We’ve identified hunger as an issue that we want to play a role in finding a solution for, and we are extremely proud of our employees and customers for working together to donate more than 4.6 million meals to those who are in need.”

“Providing food to people, especially during a time when so many are in distress, aligns with our belief that we can improve the lives of customers and the well-being of our communities,” said Stefanie Steward-Young, Fifth Third’s chief corporate social responsibility officer.

In Greater Cincinnati, employees wrote letters of encouragement to Meals on Wheels Southwest Ohio and Northern Kentucky clients. Employees in other parts of the region also participated in a monthlong drive to collect nonperishable food at the Bank’s Madisonville campus and in events with the Children’s Home and Madisonville Education and Assistance Center. The virtual volunteerism efforts and donations raised more than 167,000 meals for the area.

“The COVID-19 pandemic only worsened the hunger, loneliness and isolation that too many seniors in our community experience. The support of caring volunteers, virtually or in person, during a crisis that has affected seniors so deeply is truly a lifeline,” said Jennifer Steele, chief executive officer of Meals on Wheels Southwest OH & Northern KY. “As life begins to return to some semblance of normal, seniors are counting on us and our volunteer partners to provide nutritious meals, human connection and support now more than ever.”