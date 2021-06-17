checkAd

Genesys Industries, Inc. Announces Completion of Name Change to Forza Innovations Inc. and 10 for 1 Forward Split

Calgary, Alberta, June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Forza Innovations Inc. (f/k/a Genesys Industries, Inc.) (OTC Pink: GEIND) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce that as of the open of the market today, FINRA has made effective the Company’s previously announced name change to Forza Innovations Inc. and a 10 for 1 Forward Split of the Company’s common stock.  The Company’s ticker symbol will be GEIND for 20 business days.  After 20 business days, the Company’s ticker symbol will change to FORZ.

Johnny Forzani, the Company’s President and CEO, commented, “We are glad that the name change and forward split are finally effective.  We worked tirelessly with our professionals to bring the Company’s financials current and now we can focus our attention on growing our business and our product lines.”  In regards to the Forward Split, Mr. Forzani said, “We believe the stock split demonstrates the Company's continued commitment to broaden its shareholder base and we anticipate that the stock split will make our common stock more accessible to investors and enhance liquidity for shareholders."

About Forza Innovations Inc.

The Company is in the health-tech wearable performance business.  The Company has acquired all of the ownership and the rights to certain late, developmental stage, WarmUp products.  WarmUp are cutting edge, innovative, wearable, back compression devices.  The therapeutic application of heat causes a change in temperature of the soft tissues which decreases joint stiffness and relieves inflammation. 

Please refer to the Company's website www.forzainnovates.com.

For further information please contact the Company at: info@forzainnovates.com

On behalf of the Board,

Forza Innovations Inc. 

Johnny Forzani, President & Chief Executive Officer

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking statements.  Forward-looking statements relate to expectations, beliefs, projections, future plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends, and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts, such as statements regarding the closing of the exchange agreements and expected reduction in our total outstanding debt and annual interest payments.  In many cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "outlook," "potential" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology.  The forward-looking statements contained in this press release reflect our current views about future events and are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and changes in circumstances that may cause events or our actual activities or results to differ significantly from those expressed in any forward-looking statement.  Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future events, results, actions, activity levels, performance, or achievements.  Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.  We discuss many of these risks in greater detail under the heading "Risk Factors" in the quarterly and annual reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).  The forward-looking statements contained in this press release reflect our views and assumptions only as of the date of this press release.  We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.





