IBM Closes Acquisition of Turbonomic to Deliver Comprehensive AIOps Capabilities for Hybrid Cloud

Acquisition builds on IBM's growing investment in its ecosystem partners including Cisco to help customers accelerate their journey to hybrid cloud and AI

Complements recent acquisition of Instana and launch of IBM Cloud Pak for Watson AIOps to address AI-driven automation of IT; powered by Red Hat OpenShift to run anywhere

ARMONK, N.Y., June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IBM (NYSE: IBM) today announced the closing of its acquisition of Turbonomic, Inc., an Application Resource Management (ARM) and Network Performance Management (NPM) software provider based in Boston, MA.

The close of the acquisition complements IBM's recent acquisition of Instana for application performance monitoring (APM) and observability, and the launch of IBM Cloud Pak for Watson AIOps to automate IT Operations using AI. IBM provides customers with AI-powered automation capabilities that span from AIOps (the use of AI to automate IT Operations) to application-centric performance and IT resources observability – all built on Red Hat OpenShift to run across any hybrid cloud environment.

"We believe that the move to AI-powered automation is essential to helping businesses succeed in a digital-first world," said Dinesh Nirmal, General Manager, IBM Automation. "IBM is already helping thousands of customers use automation to make IT and business processes more efficient and employees more effective. Now that Turbonomic is a part of our portfolio, IBM is the only company providing a one-stop shop of AI-powered automation capabilities, all built on Red Hat OpenShift to run anywhere."

"Today, applications run the business," said Ben Nye, CEO, Turbonomic. "Turbonomic's Application Resource Management assures application performance and governance so customers can focus on innovation. IBM's acquisition of Turbonomic now helps us reach and serve more customers globally – enabling successful application hosting operations across any cloud environment."

Global specialist insurer Hiscox, which provides a diverse portfolio of insurance and reinsurance products across geographies, has been working with Turbonomic for several years to support business growth and innovation.

"Our application of Turbonomic has helped Hiscox to innovate and drive business efficiency as we look to dynamically manage what I call the axis of application performance, compliance and availability of systems," said Ian Penny, Group Chief Information Officer at Hiscox. "The combination of Turbonomic and IBM will be a gamechanger for application management in an ever more complex hybrid cloud world and we look forward to continuing to benefit from this partnership."