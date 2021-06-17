Brenntag SE raises forecast for the financial year 2021 The Board of Management of Brenntag SE (ISIN: DE000A1DAHH0), the global market leader in chemicals and ingredients distribution, today decided to raise the forecast for operating EBITDA for the 2021 financial year previously published on March 10, 2021.

Based on the strong results in the first quarter of 2021 and the continuation of the postive earnings trend into the second quarter to date, as well as considering the prospects for the rest of the year, Brenntag now expects an operating EBITDA in the range of EUR 1,160 million to EUR 1,260 million for the financial year 2021 (previously: EUR 1,080 million to EUR 1,180 million).

The updated forecast takes into account organic growth, the expected efficiency gains from the implementation of the transformation program "Project Brenntag" and the contribution to earnings from acquisitions that have already been closed. It is based on the assumption that exchange rates will remain stable on today's level. Furthermore, the forecast does not envisage any special items.

Achieving the adjusted forecast is dependent on any further impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on both the macroeconomic environment and the Group not deviating significantly from the currently known extent.

The interim report of Brenntag SE for the second quarter of 2021 will be published on August 10, 2021.

