Urbana Corporation – Results of Voting for Directors at Annual Shareholders’ Meeting

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE U.S./

TORONTO, June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Urbana Corporation (the “Corporation”) (TSX & CSE: URB, URB.A) reports the results of the vote on the election of directors at its June 16, 2021 Annual Shareholders' Meeting.

Each of the five nominee directors listed in the Corporation's management information circular, dated May 4, 2021, was elected as a director of the Corporation, without a vote by ballot being conducted.

The Corporation received proxies with regard to voting on the five directors nominated for election, directing as set forth in the table below:

Name of Nominee % of votes “for” % of votes “withhold”
Thomas S. Caldwell 99.50 0.50
Beth Colle 99.96 0.04
George D. Elliott 99.50 0.50
Michael B.C. Gundy 99.53 0.47
Charles A.V. Pennock 99.53 0.47


On behalf of Urbana’s Board of Directors,
Thomas S. Caldwell, C.M.

For further information:

Elizabeth Naumovski
Investor Relations
(416) 595-9106
info@urbanacorp.com





