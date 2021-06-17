checkAd

WISDOMTREE COPPER 3x DAILY SHORT SECURITIES

17 June 2021

LSE Code: 3HCS

WISDOMTREE MULTI ASSET ISSUER PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY
(a public company incorporated with limited liability in Ireland)
WISDOMTREE COPPER 3x DAILY SHORT SECURITIES
ISIN: IE00B8KD3F05

RESULTS OF MEETING OF THE ETP SECURITYHOLDERS

WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer Public Limited Company (the “Issuer”) wishes to announce that the Extraordinary Resolution regarding the reduction in the principal amount of the WisdomTree Copper 3x Daily Short Securities (the “Affected Securities”) from USD 2 to USD 0.2, as set out in a notice to holders of the Affected Securities dated 30 April 2021, was passed at an adjourned meeting of the holders of the Affected Securities held at 11am on 17 June 2021.

As a result, the Deed of Amendment has been duly executed by the Issuer, the Manager and the Trustee to put the proposed amendments to the Trust Deed into effect from 17 June 2021.





