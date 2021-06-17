checkAd

BeyondSpring to Host R&D Day to Discuss Novel Immune Agent Plinabulin’s Development Program in Anti-cancer Indications

NEW YORK, June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BeyondSpring Inc. (the “Company” or “BeyondSpring”) (NASDAQ: BYSI), a global biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative cancer therapies, today announced it will host a Research and Development (R&D) Day to discuss the development program for its novel immune agent, Plinabulin, in anti-cancer indications on Friday, June 25th, at 8:00 a.m. ET.

The webinar will feature presentations by Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs) Steven Lin, M.D. (MD Anderson Cancer Center), and Trevor M. Feinstein, M.D. (Piedmont Cancer Institute), who will discuss the current treatment landscape and unmet medical need in treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and patients who failed checkpoint inhibitors. Drs. Lin and Feinstein will be available to answer questions following the formal presentations.

Also featured will be a management discussion of BeyondSpring’s pipeline, including lead asset plinabulin, a selective immunomodulating microtubule-binding agent (SIMBA), being developed as a “pipeline in a drug.” Topics management will cover include:

  • Plinabulin and G-CSF combination, which received priority review by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its NDA for prevention of chemotherapy-induced neutropenia (CIN), which also received breakthrough designation. The Company has a PDUFA date of November 30, 2021.
  • Plinabulin and docetaxel combination, which is in a fully enrolled pivotal Phase 3 global study (DUBLIN-3) as a potential direct anticancer agent in patients with NSCLC. DUBLIN-3 is expected to report data in mid-2021.
  • Plinabulin in combination immune-oncology regimens, leveraging its MOA as a potent APC (antigen presenting cell) inducer. Plinabulin has demonstrated promising Phase 1 data in 2nd/3rd line SCLC (ASCO 2021); company has recently initiated a Phase 1 study in 7 cancers which failed checkpoint inhibitors to investigate plinabulin's potential to reverse resistance to immunotherapy.

Steven Lin, M.D., Ph.D.
Dr. Lin is an Associate Professor and Physician-Scientist at MD Anderson Cancer Center, with joint appointments in the Departments of Radiation Oncology and Experimental Radiation Oncology. Dr. Lin’s practice focuses on thoracic malignancies, and he oversees several clinical trials including the use of proton beam therapy for esophageal cancer and in the combination of immunotherapy with radiotherapy in lung and esophageal cancers. Dr. Lin runs a translational research team that evaluates biomarkers for treatment response and disease outcomes after chemoradiation therapy and immunotherapy. On the basic science side, Dr. Lin’s main interests lie in identifying novel approaches that could enhance radiotherapy and immunotherapy combinations in lung cancer that could be translated to innovative clinical trials for patients.

