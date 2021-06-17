checkAd

Lattice Semiconductor Wins 2021 Fortress Cyber Security Award

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: LSCC), the low power programmable leader, today announced that the Lattice Sentry solution stack and the Lattice SupplyGuard supply chain security service won The Business Intelligence Group’s 2021 Fortress Cyber Security Award in the Threat Detection category. The awards program seeks to identify and reward the world’s leading companies and products that are working to keep data and electronic assets safe among a growing threat from hackers.

“Our Sentry solution stack and SupplyGuard service deliver next-generation firmware security and cyber resiliency to applications in the communications, compute, industrial, automotive, and consumer markets,” said Eric Siverston, Vice President of Security Business, Lattice Semiconductor. “We’re honored to receive the Fortress Cyber Security Award, and we thank The Business Intelligence Group for recognizing Lattice’s contributions to the cyber security industry.”

“We are so proud to name the Lattice Sentry solution stack and the SupplyGuard security service as a winner in the 2021 Fortress Cyber Security Awards program,” said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer, The Business Intelligence Group. “As our society continues to evolve and become more reliant on networks and data, companies like Lattice are critical at providing the protection and trust consumers demand.”

The Sentry solution stack is a robust combination of customizable embedded software, reference designs, IP, and development tools for accelerating the implementation of secure systems compliant with NIST Platform Firmware Resiliency (PFR) Guidelines (NIST SP-800-193). The Lattice SupplyGuard service extends the system protection provided by the Sentry stack throughout today’s challenging and rapidly changing supply chain by delivering factory-locked devices protected against attacks like cloning and malware insertion.

For more information about Lattice Sentry solutions stack, please visit: http://www.latticesemi.com/LatticeSentry.

For more information about Lattice SupplyGuard, please visit: http://www.latticesemi.com/LatticeSupplyGuard.

For information about the annual Fortress Cyber Security Awards, please visit: https://www.bintelligence.com/fortress-cyber-security-awards.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC) is the low power programmable leader. We solve customer problems across the network, from the Edge to the Cloud, in the growing communications, computing, industrial, automotive, and consumer markets. Our technology, long-standing relationships, and commitment to world-class support let our customers quickly and easily unleash their innovation to create a smart, secure, and connected world.

For more information about Lattice, please visit www.latticesemi.com. You can also follow us via LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, WeChat, Weibo, or Youku.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, Lattice Semiconductor (& design), and specific product designations are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries. The use of the word “partner” does not imply a legal partnership between Lattice and any other entity.

GENERAL NOTICE: Other product names used in this publication are for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective holders.

