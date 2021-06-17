Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc. Securities to Commence Separate Trading

Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc. is a newly incorporated blank check company, incorporated as a Delaware company for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. While the Company may pursue an acquisition opportunity in any business, industry, sector or geographical location, the Company intends to focus its search for opportunities to create value in the sectors where its management team has significant experience and leading edge expertise.

Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc. (Nasdaq: BSKYU) (the “Company”) announced today that separate trading of its Class A common stock and warrants underlying the Company’s units would commence on June 18, 2021. The Class A common stock and warrants will trade under the symbols “BSKY” and “BSKYW”, respectively. Units not separated will continue to be listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol “BSKYU”.

Forward Looking Statements

