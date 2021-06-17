checkAd

SMART Global Holdings to Report Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Earnings on July 6

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (“SGH”) (Nasdaq: SGH) will report financial results for its third quarter of fiscal year 2021 after market close on Tuesday, July 6, 2021. The company will host a conference call and corresponding webcast at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the financial results and provide a business outlook. Participants may listen to the conference call by dialing 844-912-3896 (domestic) or 236-714-3344 (international), along with access code 4549154.

To access the live webcast, please visit: SGH Q3 FY21 Earnings Call Webcast.

A telephonic replay of the conference call will be accessible for one week following the call by dialing 800-585-8367 (domestic) or 416-621-4642 (international), along with access code 4549154.

An archived version of the webcast will be available on the SGH investor relations website for one year following the webcast at https://ir.smartm.com.

About SMART Global Holdings – SGH

SGH businesses are leading designers and manufacturers of electronics for computing, memory and specialty LED solutions. Our businesses specialize in application-specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and OEM sales channels.

As a strategic partner, customers rely on SGH for the highest quality technology products, customer service, technical support, and worldwide supply chain and logistics excellence.

For more information about SGH businesses, visit: SMART Modular Technologies; SMART Embedded Computing; SMART Wireless Computing; SMART Supply Chain Services; Penguin Computing; Cree LED.

