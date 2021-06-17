Pioneer Natural Resources to Present at the J.P. Morgan Energy, Power & Renewables Conference

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) today announced that Scott Sheffield, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a CEO panel discussion at the J.P. Morgan Energy, Power & Renewables Virtual Conference on Tuesday, June 22, at 12:30 p.m. ET.

Pioneer is a large independent oil and gas exploration and production company, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, with operations in the United States. For more information, visit Pioneer’s website at www.pxd.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210617005851/en/