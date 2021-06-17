Equity Residential Declares Second Quarter Dividends

Equity Residential (NYSE: EQR) today announced that its Board of Trustees declared quarterly dividends on the Company’s common and preferred shares. A regular common share dividend for the second quarter of $0.6025 per share will be paid on July 9, 2021 to shareholders of record on June 28, 2021.

A quarterly dividend of $1.03625 per share will be paid on June 30, 2021 to shareholders of record on June 18, 2021 of the Company’s Series K Preferred Shares.