Equity Residential Declares Second Quarter Dividends
Equity Residential (NYSE: EQR) today announced that its Board of Trustees declared quarterly dividends on the Company’s common and preferred shares. A regular common share dividend for the second quarter of $0.6025 per share will be paid on July 9, 2021 to shareholders of record on June 28, 2021.
A quarterly dividend of $1.03625 per share will be paid on June 30, 2021 to shareholders of record on June 18, 2021 of the Company’s Series K Preferred Shares.
About Equity Residential
Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 304 properties consisting of 78,229 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, D.C., Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California, Denver and Atlanta. For more information on Equity Residential, please visit our website at www.equityapartments.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210617005857/en/
