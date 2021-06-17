Duck Creek Technologies Announces Date of Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Earnings Call

BOSTON, June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: DCT) (“Duck Creek”), a provider of SaaS-delivered enterprise software to the property & casualty (“P&C”) insurance industry, announced today it will release its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2021, ended May 31, 2021, after the U.S. financial markets close on Thursday, July 8, 2021.



In conjunction with this announcement, Duck Creek will host a conference call on Thursday, July 8, 2021, at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Time), to discuss the Company’s financial results and business outlook. A live webcast of the call will be available on the “Investor Relations” page of the Company’s website at https://ir.duckcreek.com/. To access the call by phone, dial 1-833-570-1119 (domestic) or 1-914-987-7066 (international). To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call fifteen minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. A replay of this conference call will be available until July 22, 2021 at 1-855-859-2056 (domestic) or 1-404-537-3406 (international) using conference ID 5077088. A replay of the webcast will also be available for a limited time at https://ir.duckcreek.com/.