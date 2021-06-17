TAAT Releases Photos of its Sponsorship Presence at the PBR “Unleash the Beast” Invitational Events on June 11 and 12 at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas

On Friday, June 11 and Saturday, June 12, 2021 the “Unleash the Beast” invitational events of the PBR were held at the legendary Garden Arena of the MGM Grand Las Vegas, a venue of approximately 17,000 seats. On April 21, 2021 the Company announced it had become the exclusive combustible smoke product sponsor of the PBR through 2023, a bull riding league which holds more than 300 events across the United States each year and has provided exceptional value to sponsor brands in categories to include tobacco. During this weekend’s PBR events at the MGM Grand, the Company captured digital footage of its sponsorship presence displaying the TAAT logo, which has been released by the Company to show its sponsorship in action.



LAS VEGAS and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TAAT GLOBAL ALTERNATIVES INC. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQX: TOBAF) (FRANKFURT: 2TP) (the “Company” or “TAAT”) had a full digital sponsorship presence at both of this weekend’s Unleash the Beast invitational events of the Professional Bull Riders, LLC (“PBR”) league which were held at the MGM Grand Las Vegas (“MGM Grand”) in its storied Garden Arena venue. In a press release dated April 21, 2021 the Company announced that it had become the PBR’s exclusive combustible smoke product sponsor through the league’s final event of 2023. Brands which have sponsored the PBR have historically realized significant value from doing so, evidenced by a study indicating that PBR fans were 54% more likely to recognize a sponsor brand than the average U.S. adult, with 12% of fans having made a purchase from a brand specifically because it was a PBR sponsor1. Furthermore, in 2008 the parent company of the chewing tobacco brand Copenhagen chose the PBR as its sponsorship for the year, when it was restricted to sponsoring only one event annually2.

In addition to this weekend’s PBR events in Las Vegas, the Company has benefited from significant exposure of its brand to smokers aged 21+ across the United States at other PBR events through placements of its logo throughout a given arena such as on the replay screen following a “qualified” ride (referred to as a TAAT Qualified Ride at PBR events, as shown below). This exposure complements another high-profile placement of the TAAT logo as part of a sports sponsorship, in which the Company sponsored the team of world champion boxer Floyd Mayweather in his fight against Logan Paul last weekend as detailed in a press release dated June 8, 2021 .