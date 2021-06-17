checkAd

Green Plains Announces Fagen as Exclusive Construction Partner for Ultra-High Protein Buildout

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.06.2021, 22:05  |  35   |   |   

OMAHA, Neb., June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) today announced it has selected Fagen, Inc. as the general contractor to construct and install Fluid Quip Technologies’ MSC system for its biorefining platform. This technology represents the cornerstone of Green Plains’ transformation into a leading global ag tech company focused on sustainable, value added products. This exclusive partnership complements Green Plains’ technology with a world class construction company, advancing the execution of its 2024 transformation plan. Furthermore, this partnership will facilitate marketing of the MSC technology solution to potential partners across the industry.

“Selecting Fagen to complete the construction of MSC technology across our platform is another pivotal milestone in delivering on our 2024 objectives,” said Todd Becker, president and chief executive officer of Green Plains. “Fagen is the premier engineering and construction firm in the biorefining space with an unrivaled history as a high quality, reliable construction partner capable of large scale, duplicative and complex project management. When combined with the innovative technology from Fluid Quip, we believe we have created a world class partnership to deliver on the expansion of Ultra-High Protein across our platform by 2024.”

Construction on the Obion, Mount Vernon and Central City locations will begin over the next several weeks with each facility being completed over a 9 – 12 month time frame. Construction at the Madison and Superior locations is expected to begin later this year and the four remaining facilities are anticipated to begin construction in 2022. Upon completion, Green Plains’ anticipated annual Ultra-High Protein production capacity will be approximately 600,000 tons with protein concentrations of 50% or greater. Renewable corn oil capacity is also expected to increase by 50% as a result of the MSC technology.

“We are excited to work with Green Plains and Fluid Quip on implementing their leading technology portfolio in Ultra-High Protein, renewable corn oil and clean sugar, helping them create the biorefinery platform of the future,” said Evan Fagen, chief operating officer of Fagen. “This exclusive partnership enhances execution of these projects across their platform and opens the door to additional industry partnership opportunities, allowing Fagen to once again play a vital role in meeting surging global demand for renewable ingredients to feed and fuel a growing world.”

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Green Plains Announces Fagen as Exclusive Construction Partner for Ultra-High Protein Buildout OMAHA, Neb., June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) today announced it has selected Fagen, Inc. as the general contractor to construct and install Fluid Quip Technologies’ MSC system for its biorefining platform. This …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
23andMe Successfully Closes its Business Combination with VG Acquisition Corp.
John R. Whitcomb Joins Lordstown Motors As Vice President, Global Commercial Operations To Lead ...
Rich Geruson, NexOptic Chairman, Announces NexOptic Receives its 2nd Patent Notice of Allowance ...
Monument beginnt mit der Exploration im Murchison-Goldprojekt
L Brands Announces Board of Directors for Standalone Victoria's Secret
Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. Announces Nasdaq Uplisting and Pricing of $10.0 Million Public ...
Labrador Gold Doubles Number of Drill Rigs to Four and Increases Drilling Program to 50,000 Metres ...
Suncor Energy and Terra Nova co-owners reach Agreement in Principle on Terra Nova
Cellect Biotechnology Files Registration Statement in Connection with Proposed Strategic Merger ...
Titel
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
TECO 2030 to cooperate with Chart Industries on developing marine carbon capture and storage ...
23andMe Successfully Closes its Business Combination with VG Acquisition Corp.
DTE Energy Company Announces Cash Tender Offers and Consent Solicitations for Certain Outstanding ...
ClearPoint Neuro Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
02/2021 Green Hydrogen Systems A/S announces early close of the Offering of new shares
John R. Whitcomb Joins Lordstown Motors As Vice President, Global Commercial Operations To Lead ...
Titel
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus