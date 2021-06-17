Hydrofarm Enters into Agreement to Acquire Aurora Innovations and its Organic Nutrients and Grow Media Operations

FAIRLESS HILLS, Pa., June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (“Hydrofarm”) (Nasdaq: HYFM), a leading independent distributor and manufacturer of hydroponics equipment and supplies for controlled environment agriculture (“CEA”), announced it has entered into an agreement to acquire Aurora Innovations, Inc., Aurora International, Inc., and Gotham Properties LLC, (“Aurora”), a Eugene, Oregon-based manufacturer and supplier of organic hydroponic products. Aurora’s Roots Organics and Soul soil, grow media and nutrients brands, as well as its Procision perlite and peat moss professional mixes will be added to Hydrofarm’s lineup of high performance, proprietary branded products.

Hydrofarm will fund the closing transaction consideration of $161 million using a combination of cash and approximately $26 million in newly issued HYFM common stock. The referenced transaction consideration excludes a potential earn out payment estimated at approximately $21 million based on achievement of certain performance metrics. Under the terms of the transaction agreement, Aurora will become a wholly-owned indirect subsidiary of Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. Subject to customary closing conditions, the transaction is expected to be completed in July 2021.

Founded in 2000, Aurora is a family-owned business with a strong vertically integrated manufacturing base with three locations across North America. The company is dedicated to ethical and sustainable practices and offers comprehensive plant fertility product lines free from harmful chemical residues and pesticides. Aurora will add to Hydrofarm’s growing proprietary brand nutrient and grow media line-ups, including its first organic nutrient and premium soil brands. Hydrofarm will also gain new domestic manufacturing and distribution capabilities on the east and west coasts along with a peat moss harvesting operation in Canada.

“We are pleased to welcome Aurora into our portfolio of quality brands, as our momentum continues to build on the acquisitions front. Aurora has blazed trails for earth-friendly growers, and their Roots Organics line is very popular – a standout for its focus on microbe stimulants,” said Bill Toler, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Hydrofarm. “Aurora’s pioneering R&D lab work in plant nutrition over the past 10-plus years has led to the development of innovative products that improve yields for growers, while simultaneously advancing science in a meaningful way.”