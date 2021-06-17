Nuvei to be Added to S&P/TSX Composite Index

MONTREAL, June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuvei Corporation (“Nuvei” or the “Company”) (TSX: NVEI and NVEI.U), the global payment technology partner of thriving brands, today announced that prior to the open of trading on Monday, June 21, 2021 it will be added as a member of the S&P/TSX Composite Index.



The S&P/TSX Composite is the headline index for the Canadian equity market. It is the broadest in the S&P/TSX family and is the basis for multiple sub-indices including but not limited to equity indices, Income Trust Indices, Capped Indices, GICS Indices and market cap based indices. The Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) serves as the distributor of both real-time and historical data for this index.