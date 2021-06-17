Cassava Sciences to Present at the Raymond James 2021 Human Health Innovation Conference

AUSTIN, Texas, June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cassava Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: SAVA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on Alzheimer’s disease, today announced that it has been invited to present at the Raymond James 2021 Human Health Innovation Conference, a virtual event taking place on June 21-23, 2021.



Remi Barbier, President & CEO, and Eric Schoen, Chief Financial Officer, will present a corporate overview on Tuesday, June 22nd at 3:20pm Eastern time. Management will also host meetings with institutional investors during this conference. A webcast of management’s presentation will be available for replay through September 20, 2021, on the Company’s website, www.CassavaSciences.com, under the ‘Investors’ tab.