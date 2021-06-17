The Honest Company Announces Participation in the 2021 Jefferies Virtual Consumer Conference

LOS ANGELES, June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Honest Company (NASDAQ: HNST), a digitally native, mission-driven brand focused on leading the clean lifestyle movement, today announced that Chief Executive Officer, Nick Vlahos and Chief Financial Officer, Kelly Kennedy will participate in a fireside chat at the 2021 Jefferies Virtual Consumer Conference on Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at 3:15 p.m. Eastern Standard Time.



The fireside chat presentation will be webcast live at investors.honest.com. An archive of the webcast presentation will be available for 90 days.