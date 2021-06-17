LPL Financial Reports Monthly Activity for May 2021

Total advisory and brokerage assets at the end of May were approximately $1.074 trillion, an increase of 1.0% compared to the end of April 2021.

Total net new assets for May were $6.1 billion(1), translating to a 7.4%(2) annualized growth rate. This included $0.3 billion of brokerage assets from BMO Harris Financial Advisors that onboarded in May. Total net new advisory assets were $5.7 billion, translating to a 13.2%(2) annualized growth rate.

Total client cash balances at the end of May were $47.8 billion, an increase of $0.1 billion compared to the end of April 2021. Net buying in May was $5.2 billion.

(End of Period $ in billions, unless noted)

May April Change May Change 2021 2021 M/M 2020 Y/Y Advisory and Brokerage Assets (3 ) Advisory Assets 559.0 550.5 1.5 % 364.9 53.2 % Brokerage Assets 515.1 512.7 0.5 % 381.0 35.2 % Total Advisory and Brokerage Assets 1,074.1 1,063.2 1.0 % 745.9 44.0 % Net New Assets ( 2 ) Net New Advisory Assets 5.7 38.0 n/m 3.1 n/m Net New Brokerage Assets 0.4 35.9 n/m 1.1 n/m Total Net New Assets(4) 6.1 73.8 n/m 4.2 n/m





Net Brokerage to Advisory Conversions 1.0 1.3 n/m 0.4 n/m Client Cash Balances Insured Cash Account Balances 34.5 35.0 (1.4 %) 33.5 3.0 % Deposit Cash Account Balances 7.6 7.5 1.3 % 8.0 (5.0 %) Total Bank Sweep Balances 42.0 42.5 (1.2 %) 41.5 1.2 % Money Market Account Cash Balances(5) 4.3 3.7 16.2 % 1.7 152.9 % Purchased Money Market Fund Balances 1.5 1.5 0.0 % 2.9 (48.3 %) Total Money Market Balances 5.8 5.2 11.5 % 4.6 26.1 % Total Client Cash Balances 47.8 47.7 0.2 % 46.2 3.2 %





Net Buy (Sell) Activity 5.2 6.9 n/m 3.9 n/m Market Indices S&P 500 (end of period) 4,204 4,181 0.6 % 3,044 38.1 % Fed Funds Effective Rate (average bps) 6 7 (14.3 %) 5 20.0 %

(1) May Net New Assets do not include results from Waddell & Reed advisors.

(2) Waddell & Reed assets were not included in the calculation of our May net new asset annualized growth rate.

(3) Assumes ~95% asset retention of Waddell & Reed total assets at the end of April 2021 and ~5% of total assets will not convert. As a reminder, this is equivalent to $67.1 billion of total assets, of which $32.6 billion were advisory and $34.5 billion were brokerage.

(4) Total Net New Assets consist of asset inflows minus outflows, plus dividends, plus interest, minus advisory fees.

(5) April 2021 results included $1.1 billion of Money Market Account cash balances from Waddell & Reed.



For additional information regarding these and other LPL Financial business metrics, please refer to the Company’s most recent earnings announcement, which is available in the quarterly results section of investor.lpl.com.

