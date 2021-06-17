OraSure Technologies to Present at the Raymond James 2021 Human Health and Innovation Conference

BETHLEHEM, Pa., June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSUR), a leader in point of care diagnostic tests, specimen collection devices, and microbiome laboratory and analytical services, today announced that Dr. Stephen S. Tang, President and CEO, will participate in a fireside chat at the Raymond James 2021 Human Health Innovation Conference. The conference will be simultaneously webcast over the Internet.



Dr. Tang is scheduled to speak on June 23, 2021, at 11:20 AM EDT. The live webcast of the presentation can be accessed by going to OraSure Technologies’ web site, www.orasure.com and clicking on the Investor Info link. A replay of the webcast will be available on OraSure Technologies’ web site for 14 days. Alternatively, you can access the live webcast of the presentation here.

