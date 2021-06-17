UDR Declares Quarterly Dividend

UDR, Inc. (NYSE: UDR), a leading multifamily real estate investment trust, today announced that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend on its common stock for the second quarter of 2021 in the amount of $0.3625 per share, payable in cash, on August 2, 2021 to UDR common stock shareholders of record as of July 12, 2021. The August 2, 2021 dividend will be the 195th consecutive quarterly dividend paid by the Company on its common stock.

UDR also announced that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend on its Series E preferred stock for the second quarter of 2021 in the amount of $0.3925 per share. The preferred dividend is payable on August 2, 2021 to Series E preferred stock shareholders of record as of July 12, 2021.