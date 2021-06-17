Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of forty-nine cents ($0.49) per share on the $.10 par value common stock of the company. The dividend is payable on August 2, 2021 to stockholders of record at the close of business on July 2, 2021.

In addition, the Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of fifty cents ($0.50) per share on the company’s $2.00 convertible preferred stock, payable September 1, 2021 to stockholders of record at the close of business on August 10, 2021.