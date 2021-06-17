Everest Re Group to Hold Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call on Thursday, July 29, 2021.  Everest will also hold an Investor Day on June 23, 2021

Dial in details can be obtained by completing the registration form available at: http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/2855978

Everest Re Group, Ltd. (“Everest”) (NYSE: RE) will hold its second quarter 2021 earnings conference call on Thursday, July 29, 2021, beginning at 8:00 am Eastern Time.

The call can be accessed via a live, listen only webcast at www.everestre.com/Investors, where a replay of the call will also be available.

Everest will release financial results on July 28, 2021 after the NYSE market close. At that time, Everest’s earnings release and financial supplement will be made available at www.everestre.com/Investors.

Additionally, Everest will host its investor day webcast on Wednesday, June 23, 2021 starting at 8:00 am Eastern Time, and concluding at approximately 11:30 am Eastern Time.

The investor day webcast will be presented live, and all interested parties are invited to join by registering in advance at https://kvgo.com/openexchange-inc/everest-re-group-investor-day-2021. A replay will be available after the event.

About Everest Re Group, Ltd.

Everest Re Group, Ltd. (“Everest”) is a leading global provider of reinsurance and insurance, operating for close to 50 years through subsidiaries in the U.S., Europe, Singapore, Canada, Bermuda and other territories.

Everest offers property, casualty, and specialty products through its various operating affiliates located in key markets around the world.

Everest common stock (NYSE:RE) is a component of the S&P 500 index.

Additional information about Everest, our people, and our products can be found on our website at www.everestre.com. All issuing companies may not do business in all jurisdictions.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210617005855/en/