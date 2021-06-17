checkAd

USA Compression Partners, LP to Participate in J.P. Morgan 2021 Energy, Power & Renewables Conference

USA Compression Partners, LP (NYSE: USAC) (“USA Compression”) today announced that its senior management will participate in the J.P. Morgan 2021 Energy, Power & Renewables Conference. Senior management expects to participate in a series of virtual meetings with members of the investment community on June 23, and presentation materials used during these meetings will be posted to USA Compression’s website prior to the investor meetings. Please visit the Investor Relations section of the website at usacompression.com under “Presentations.”

About USA Compression Partners, LP

USA Compression Partners, LP is a growth-oriented Delaware limited partnership that is one of the nation’s largest independent providers of natural gas compression services in terms of total compression fleet horsepower. USA Compression partners with a broad customer base composed of producers, processors, gatherers and transporters of natural gas and crude oil. USA Compression focuses on providing natural gas compression services to infrastructure applications primarily in high-volume gathering systems, processing facilities and transportation applications. More information is available at usacompression.com.

