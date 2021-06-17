USA Compression Partners, LP to Participate in J.P. Morgan 2021 Energy, Power & Renewables Conference

USA Compression Partners, LP (NYSE: USAC) (“USA Compression”) today announced that its senior management will participate in the J.P. Morgan 2021 Energy, Power & Renewables Conference. Senior management expects to participate in a series of virtual meetings with members of the investment community on June 23, and presentation materials used during these meetings will be posted to USA Compression’s website prior to the investor meetings. Please visit the Investor Relations section of the website at usacompression.com under “Presentations.”

About USA Compression Partners, LP