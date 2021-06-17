checkAd

Magellan Healthcare Hosts Webinars in Support of BIPOC Mental Health Awareness Month in July

Magellan Healthcare, the behavioral and specialty healthcare segment of Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGLN), announced activities in support of Black, Indigenous and People of Color (BIPOC) Mental Health Awareness Month in July. Historically known as Minority Mental Health Awareness Month, some organizations, including Magellan, have replaced the terminology “minority” with BIPOC for its inclusivity and to distinguish the experiences of diverse groups of people.

During July, Magellan will host the following virtual events focused on BIPOC mental health for adults and youth:

Wednesday, July 21, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. ET: Join the Magellan Healthcare webinar, “Understanding and overcoming unique issues for BIPOC mental health” with Magellan's medical directors, Rakel Beall-Wilkins, MD, MPH, psychiatrist, and Misty Tu, MD, psychiatrist. Visit here for more information and free registration.

Thursday, July 22, 2021 and the fourth Thursday of every month from 6:00 – 7:30 p.m. ET: Join the Stay Home for MY LIFE (Magellan Youth Leaders Inspiring Future Empowerment) virtual youth fest. The July event will focus on BIPOC mental health. Take part in this fun and inspirational event for youth who have experience with mental health, substance use, juvenile justice and foster care-related issues. Visit here for more information and free registration.

Studies show that among people with any mental illness in 2015, 22% of Asian people and 31% of African American and Hispanic people received treatment, compared to 48% of White people.1 Diverse ethnic/racial group members’ access to treatment is impacted by a lack of insurance or underinsurance, mental illness stigma, a lack of diversity and cultural competence among mental healthcare providers, language barriers and distrust in the healthcare system.

“Magellan is sensitive to the unique struggles of BIPOC groups that can impact mental health,” said Matthew Miller, senior vice president, behavioral health, Magellan Healthcare. “We care deeply about doing our part to increase access to mental/behavioral health services for BIPOC groups through awareness campaigns in July and throughout the year, and network expansion initiatives to increase the availability of providers with diverse racial and ethnic backgrounds.”

“Stigma remains a very prominent barrier to seeking care for many ethnic minorities,” said Rakel Beall-Wilkins, MD, MPH, medical director, Magellan Healthcare. “In some cases, individuals may fear judgment, mockery, maltreatment or discrimination due to their mental illness, while others may simply lack adequate information about the mental health field due to relatively less cultural reliance on these modalities within certain ethnic groups.”

Additional Mental Health Support Resources

Magellan Healthcare has several resources available to all individuals, especially those who may be feeling stress or anxiety during these unfamiliar and increasingly polarized times:

About Magellan Healthcare: Magellan Healthcare, Inc., the healthcare business unit of Magellan Health, Inc., offers solutions for complex conditions in the areas of behavioral health and medical specialty treatment. Magellan Healthcare serves commercial health plans, employers, state and local governments, and the Federal government, including the Department of Defense. For more information, visit MagellanHealthcare.com.

About Magellan Health: Magellan Health, Inc., is a leader in managing the fastest growing, most complex areas of health, including special populations, complete pharmacy benefits and other specialty areas of healthcare. Magellan supports innovative ways of accessing better health through technology, while remaining focused on the critical personal relationships that are necessary to achieve a healthy, vibrant life. Magellan's customers include health plans and other managed care organizations, employers, labor unions, various military and governmental agencies and third-party administrators. For more information, visit MagellanHealth.com.

