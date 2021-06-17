“This launch is an important milestone in our strategy to develop commercially viable, carbon black products that drive sustainability across the value chain,” said Corning Painter, chief executive officer , Orion Engineered Carbons. “This strategy, combined with our footprint, ability to innovate, and deep customer relationships makes Orion the right partner for a sustainable future.”

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE: OEC), a leading global supplier of specialty and high-performance carbon black, today announced the commercial launch of ECORAX Nature, a new family of products developed for rubber applications utilizing industrial grade, plant-based oils; a renewable, non-fossil derived feedstock. ECORAX Nature 100 is the first highly reinforcing carbon black grade made from renewable feedstocks which can be used in critical tire tread construction. The product is currently being tested by customers and will go into high volume manufacturing in the second half of 2022.

By exclusively using plant-based oils, ECORAX Nature is a pathway to lowering the net CO2 emissions within the tire industry supply chain.

About Orion Engineered Carbons

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) is a global supplier of carbon black products including high-performance specialty gas blacks, acetylene blacks, furnace blacks, lamp blacks, thermal blacks, and other carbon blacks that tint, colorize and enhance the performance of polymers, plastics, paints and coatings, inks and toners, textile fibers, adhesives and sealants, batteries, tires, and mechanical rubber goods, such as automotive belts and hoses. The company has over 125 years of history providing customized solutions from a network of 14 global production sites and is dedicated to responsible business practices that emphasize reliability, innovation and sustainability. For more information, please visit orioncarbons.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

