Verint Announces Newly Elected Board Members

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
17.06.2021   

Verint (Nasdaq: VRNT), The Customer Engagement Company, today announced its newly elected board of directors, following the conclusion of its annual meeting of stockholders on June 17. The elected board includes nine directors two of whom are new members, Linda Crawford and Reid French, technology industry veterans with extensive cloud and operational experience.

Linda Crawford is an experienced cloud software executive and board member with a strong record of driving successful go-to-market strategies for Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) companies. Crawford was EVP of Sales Cloud at Salesforce.com, Chief Revenue and Customer Officer at Optimizely (digital engagement SaaS solutions), and most recently was CEO of Helpshift (customer service SaaS solutions).

Reid French is an experienced software CEO and board member with a demonstrated history of creating shareholder value for both public and private equity backed software companies. Most recently, French was CEO at Applied Systems where under his leadership the company significantly increased revenue through both organic growth as well as a successful M&A program.

“I am pleased to welcome Linda and Reid to Verint’s board as we continue to build category leadership with our open cloud platform,” says Verint Chairman and CEO Dan Bodner. “They each bring extensive SaaS and operational experience that complements our already strong board.”

About Verint Systems Inc.
 Verint (Nasdaq: VRNT) helps the world’s most iconic brands – including over 85 of the Fortune 100 companies – build enduring customer relationships by connecting work, data and experiences across the enterprise. The Verint Customer Engagement portfolio draws on the latest advancements in AI and analytics, an open cloud architecture, and The Science of Customer Engagement to help customers close The Engagement Capacity Gap.

Verint. The Customer Engagement Company. Learn more at Verint.com.

This press release contains “forward-looking statements,” including statements regarding expectations, predictions, views, opportunities, plans, strategies, beliefs, and statements of similar effect relating to Verint Systems Inc. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and they are based on management's expectations that involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, any of which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements. For a detailed discussion of these risk factors, see our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2021, our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended April 30, 2021, and other filings we make with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and, except as required by law, Verint assumes no obligation to update or revise them or to provide reasons why actual results may differ.

VERINT, THE CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT COMPANY, BOUNDLESS CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT, THE ENGAGEMENT CAPACITY GAP and THE SCIENCE OF CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT are trademarks of Verint Systems Inc. or its subsidiaries. Verint and other parties may also have trademark rights in other terms used herein.

Wertpapier


Disclaimer

