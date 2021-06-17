checkAd

Roblox Partners with BMG to Develop New Opportunities for Artists and Songwriters

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
17.06.2021, 22:41  |  34   |   |   

Roblox (NYSE: RBLX), a global platform bringing millions of people together through shared experiences, and BMG, the world’s fourth-biggest music company, announced today a strategic agreement to bring the vision of BMG to the Roblox metaverse. The strategic agreement follows the resolution of prior claims relating to the use of BMG-controlled songs and recordings.

“BMG’s artist-centric approach and boldness in bringing state-of-the art technology to help maximize their success is very much in line with Roblox’s focus on empowering our community of creators,” said Jon Vlassopulos, Vice President and Global Head of Music, Roblox. “Our partnership with BMG will enable them to do what they do best; and that’s to empower incredible talent with new ways to reach and engage fans, and create innovative new commercial opportunities.”

Christopher Ludwig, BMG VP Global Digital Partnerships & Strategy, said, “Roblox has transformed the gaming experience for millions and is proving a powerful way to introduce new generations to music they love. We are delighted to embrace the opportunities Roblox presents.”

The billions of hours people spend on Roblox every month provide a perfect opportunity for the new generation of music fans to discover, share, and get closer to music and artists they love. For artists, labels and publishers, Roblox provides a unique and creative way to engage and attract millions of fans as well as drive new revenue streams through virtual launch parties and concerts, integrated in-experience music and virtual merchandise.

About BMG

BMG – est. 2008 – is the world’s fourth-biggest music company, the first new global player in the music business of the streaming age, and a record label and music publisher in one. Named in 2020 one of the world’s Most Innovative Companies by Fast Company, BMG’s pitch is unique – a relentless focus on fairness and transparency and service to its artist and songwriter clients. BMG’s 20 offices across 12 core music markets now represent over three million songs and recordings, including many of the most renowned and successful catalogs in popular music history. BMG’s fresh approach includes production music, films, books, artist management, merchandise, neighboring rights, and live as well as music publishing and recordings off the same service platform. BMG is owned by international media, services and education company Bertelsmann, whose other content businesses include the broadcaster RTL Group, the trade book publisher Penguin Random House and the magazine publisher Gruner + Jahr. With its multi-platform perspective, integrated technology platform and commitment to help artists maximize their income, BMG aims to be the best company in music to do business with. www.bmg.com

About Roblox

Roblox’s (NYSE: RBLX) mission is to build a human co-experience platform that enables shared experiences among billions of users. Every day, tens of millions of people around the world have fun with friends as they explore millions of immersive digital experiences. All of these experiences are built by the Roblox community, made up of over eight million creators. We believe in building a safe, civil, and diverse community—one that inspires and fosters creativity and positive relationships between people around the world. For more information, please visit corp.roblox.com.

ROBLOX and the Roblox logo are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of Roblox Corporation in the United States and other countries. 2021 Roblox Corporation. All rights reserved.

Wertpapier


