Firsthand Technology Value Fund Discloses Top Portfolio Holdings
SAN JOSE, Calf., June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. (NASDAQ: SVVC) (the “Fund”), a publicly traded venture capital fund that invests in technology and cleantech
companies, disclosed today that its top five holdings as of May 31, 2021, were IntraOp Medical, Wrightspeed, Pivotal Systems, Revasum, and Hera Systems.
|1.
|
IntraOp Medical Corp. is the manufacturer of the Mobetron, a medical device that is used to deliver intra-operative radiation to cancer patients. As of May 31, 2021, the Fund’s
investment in IntraOp consisted of 26,856,187 shares of preferred stock plus debt securities and represented approximately 26.7% of the Fund’s estimated total investments.*
|2.
|
Wrightspeed, Inc. is a supplier of electric drivetrains for heavy-duty commercial vehicles. As of May 31, 2021, the Fund’s investment in Wrightspeed consisted of 60,802,795
shares of preferred and common stock plus debt securities and warrants to purchase additional shares, and represented approximately 25.7% of the Fund’s estimated total investments.*
|3.
|
Pivotal Systems Corp. (ASX: PVS) provides monitoring and process control technologies for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. As of May 31, 2021, the Fund’s investment in
Pivotal consisted of 23,089,506 shares of common stock equivalents (CDI’s) and represented approximately 21.5% of the Fund’s estimated total investments.*
|4.
|
Revasum, Inc. (ASX: RVS) is a provider of chemical-mechanical planarization (CMP) and grinding tools to the semiconductor industry. As of May 31, 2021, the Fund’s investment in
Revasum consisted of 46,834,340 shares of common stock equivalents (CDI’s) and represented approximately 9.9% of the Fund’s estimated total investments.*
|5.
|
Hera Systems, Inc. is developing micro satellites with imaging and communication capabilities for launch into low Earth orbit. As of May 31, 2021, the Fund’s investment in Hera
consisted of 13,331,527 shares of preferred stock plus debt securities and warrants to purchase additional shares and represented approximately 3.6% of the Fund’s estimated total
investments.*
The Fund also announced that as of May 31, 2021, the estimated total investments* of the Fund were approximately $112 million, or $16.21 per share, including cash and cash equivalents of approximately $0.77 per share. As of that date, the Fund’s top five holdings constituted 87.4% of the Fund’s estimated total investments.* Complete financial statements and a detailed schedule of investments as of June 30, 2021, will be available in the Fund’s quarterly report filing on Form 10-Q in August 2021.
