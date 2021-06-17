checkAd

Terra Firma Capital Corporation Announces Annual Meeting Will Be Available Via Conference Call

TORONTO, June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Terra Firma Capital Corporation (TSX-V: TII) (the “Company” or “Terra Firma”), a real estate finance company, announces that its upcoming annual meeting of shareholders (the “Meeting”), which will be held on Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at 2:00pm (Toronto time), will be available by live audio-cast.

In order to comply with ongoing government and public health directives and guidance regarding group gatherings in light of COVID-19, Terra Firma encourages registered shareholders and proxy holders not to attend the Meeting in person, and to vote in advance using one of the methods described in the management information circular mailed to shareholders and posted on SEDAR on May 27, 2021.

The meeting will be audio-cast live at 2:00 pm (Toronto time) on Wednesday, June 23, 2021 and will be accessible at 1-888-241-0551, Meeting ID: 1651707. This call will be listen-only and shareholders will not be able to vote or speak at, or otherwise participate in, the Meeting via the conference call. After the Meeting, there will be a corporate presentation and shareholders will be able to participate.

Depending on the circumstances, the Company may not be able to accommodate in-person attendance by all or any eligible shareholders intending on doing so. Given the continued restrictions in place, Terra Firma’s board of directors and auditors do not plan to attend the Meeting in person.

About Terra Firma

Terra Firma is a full service, publicly traded company that provides financings secured by investment properties and real estate developments in Canada and throughout the United States. The Company focuses on arranging and providing financing with flexible terms to real estate developers and owners who require shorter-term loans to bridge a transitional period of one to five years where they require capital at various stages of development or redevelopment of a property. These loans are typically repaid with lower cost, longer-term debt obtained from other Canadian financial institutions once the applicable transitional period is over or the redevelopment is complete, or from proceeds generated from the sale of the real estate assets. Terra Firma offers a full spectrum of real estate financing under the guidance of strict corporate governance, clarity and transparency. For further information please visit Terra Firma’s website at www.tfcc.ca.

The TSX-V has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release. The TSX-V does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

For further information, please contact:

Terra Firma Capital Corporation
Glenn Watchorn
Chief Executive Officer
Phone: 416.792.4702
gwatchorn@tfcc.ca

or

Terra Firma Capital Corporation
Y. Dov Meyer
Executive Chairman
Phone: 416.792.4709
ydmeyer@tfcc.ca

or

Ali Mahdavi
Managing Director
Spinnaker Capital Markets Inc.
Phone: 416.962.3300
am@spinnakercmi.com





