Voxtur Announces Equity Grants to Executive Chairman and CEO, Sale of Shares to Strategic Investors and Conversion of Non-Voting Shares

17.06.2021, 22:15  |  13   |   |   

TORONTO and TAMPA, Fla., June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Voxtur Analytics Corp. (TSXV: VXTR; OTCQB: VXTRF) (“Voxtur” or the “Company”) announced today that Mr. Gary Yeoman, Executive Chairman, and Mr. Jim Albertelli, Chief Executive Officer, acquired 6,413,042 and 1,000,000 Restricted Share Units (“RSUs”) of the Company, respectively, on June 10, 2021.

The Company further announced that Mr. Yeoman has sold 5,000,000 common shares of the Company as a block to strategic investors. The proceeds of this disposition will be used to settle taxes owed with respect to the vesting of RSUs held by Mr. Yeoman, and additionally to purchase a residence for the purpose of relocating to the United States. This relocation by Mr. Yeoman is intended to facilitate growth of the Company’s U.S. footprint in support of the Company’s strategic growth plan. The cost of the relocation will be borne by Mr. Yeoman personally.

Following this disposition of shares, Mr. Yeoman retains 24,853,633 common shares of the Company, on a fully diluted basis assuming the exercise or conversion of stock options and vested RSUs held by him, as compared to 23,440,591 common shares on a fully diluted basis held by him on March 31, 2021. As evidenced by his relocation and increased holdings in the Company, Mr. Yeoman remains one of the largest individual shareholders in the Company and is committed to continue to invest in Voxtur. 

Finally, Voxtur further announced today that James E. Albertelli, P.A. (“JEA”), pursuant to written notice delivered to the Company, has converted 54,227,816 non-voting shares of the Company to common shares. The non-voting shares were issued to JEA as partial consideration in connection with the acquisition by the Company of all the issued and outstanding shares of Voxtur Technologies US, Inc. and Bright Line Title, LLC, and certain technology and non-legal assets of JEA on February 3, 2021.

About Voxtur

Voxtur is a transformational real estate technology company that is redefining industry standards in a dynamic lending environment. The Company offers targeted data analytics to simplify tax solutions, property valuation and settlement services throughout the lending lifecycle for investors, lenders, government agencies and servicers. Voxtur’s proprietary data hub and workflow platforms more accurately and efficiently value assets, originate and service loans, securitize portfolios and evaluate tax assessments. The Company serves the property lending and property tax sectors, both public and private, in the United States and Canada. For more information, visit www.voxtur.com.

Voxtur’s common shares are traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol VXTR and in the U.S. on the OTCQB under the symbol VXTRF. 

CONTACT: Contact: 
Gary Yeoman, CEO | gary@voxtur.com | 416-347-7707




