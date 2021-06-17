NOT FOR PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO AUSTRALIA, CANADA, HONG KONG, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND, SINGAPORE, SOUTH AFRICA, SWITZERLAND OR THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL OR WOULD REQUIRE REGISTRATION OR ANY OTHER MEASURES.

17 June 2021

Immunicum Announces Results of Directed Share Issue

Immunicum AB (publ) (Nasdaq Stockholm: IMMU) (“Immunicum” or the “Company”) today announces that it has successfully completed a directed share issue of 33,233,433 shares at a subscription price of SEK 4.25 per share (the “Directed Issue”), through which the Company receives approximately SEK 141.2 million in gross proceeds, before deducting the commissions and estimated Directed Issue expenses payable by Immunicum.

The board of directors of Immunicum has, based on the issue authorization granted by the annual general meeting on 4 May 2021, resolved on a directed issue of 33,233,433 new shares at a subscription price of SEK 4.25 per share. The subscription price in the Directed Issue has been determined by way of an accelerated bookbuilding process, and the board of directors therefore assesses that the subscription price is at market terms and accurately reflects current market conditions and demand.

The Directed Issue was directed to Swedish and international investors, including the Company’s largest shareholder Van Herk, which has subscribed for its pro rata share, and the Company's second largest shareholder AP4, which has subscribed for an amount of circa SEK 52.8 million.

The net proceeds of the Directed Issue are intended to be used for: (i) continuation of ongoing clinical trials and preparations for clinical pipeline expansion; (ii) expansion of process development activities; (iii) preclinical research activities; and (iv) general corporate purposes.

The Company believes that using the flexibility provided by a share issue with deviation from the shareholders’ preferential rights was the most appropriate alternative for the Company at this time, allowing it to raise capital in a timely and cost-effective manner and to diversify the shareholder base.

Following settlement of the Directed Issue, which is envisaged on or about 22 June 2021, the total number of shares and votes in Immunicum will increase with 33,233,433, from 166,167,166 to 199,400,599. The share capital will increase with SEK 1,661,671.65, from SEK 8,308,358.30 to SEK 9,970,029.95. The Directed Issue entails a dilution of 16.7 percent, based on the total number of shares in Immunicum after the Directed Issue.