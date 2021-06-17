checkAd

PDS Biotechnology Corporation Announces Closing of Approximately $52 Million Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriter's Option to Purchase Additional Shares

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PDS Biotechnology Corporation (Nasdaq: PDSB) ("PDS Biotechnology" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing a pipeline of novel cancer therapies based on the Company’s proprietary Versamune T-cell activating technology, today announced the closing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 6,088,235 shares of common stock (inclusive of the 794,117 shares that were sold pursuant to the underwriter’s full exercise of its option to purchase additional shares of common stock) at a public offering price of $8.50 per share. Certain insiders, including certain members of the Company’s board of directors and executive officers, purchased shares of PDS Biotech common stock in the offering.

The gross proceeds to PDS Biotech from this offering, before deducting underwriting discounts, commissions and other offering expenses were approximately $51.7 million.

Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. acted as the sole book-running manager for the offering.

The shares of common stock described above were offered by the Company pursuant to a registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-240011) previously filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on July 22, 2020 and declared effective on July 31, 2020, and the accompanying prospectus contained therein. The offering of the shares of common stock was made by means of a prospectus, including a prospectus supplement, forming a part of the effective registration statement. A final prospectus supplement related to the offering has been filed with the SEC and is available on the SEC’s website, located at http://www.sec.gov. Copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the offering may also be obtained by contacting Cantor Fitzgerald & Co., 499 Park Avenue, 4th Floor, New York, NY 10022, Attn: Capital Markets Department, or by email at prospectus@cantor.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About PDS Biotechnology

PDS Biotech is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing a growing pipeline of novel cancer therapies based on the Company’s proprietary Versamune T-cell activating technology platform. Our Versamune-based products overcome the limitations of current immunotherapy by inducing in vivo, large quantities of high-quality, highly potent polyfunctional tumor specific CD4+ helper and CD8+ killer T-cells. PDS Biotech has developed multiple therapies, based on combinations of Versamune and disease-specific antigens, designed to train the immune system to better recognize diseased cells and effectively attack and destroy them. Our immuno-oncology product candidates are initially being studied in combination therapy to potentially enhance efficacy without compounding toxicity across a range of cancer types. The company’s lead investigational cancer immunotherapy product PDS0101 is currently in Phase 2 clinical studies in HPV-associated cancers. The company’s pipeline products address various cancers including breast, colon, lung, prostate and ovarian cancers. To learn more, please visit www.pdsbiotech.com or follow us on Twitter at @PDSBiotech.

