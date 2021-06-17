Genco Shipping & Trading Limited to Participate in the Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference

NEW YORK, June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE: GNK) announced today that John C. Wobensmith, Chief Executive Officer; Apostolos Zafolias, Chief Financial Officer; and Peter Allen, Senior Vice President, Strategy & Finance, are scheduled to present at the Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference on Thursday, June 24 at 8:30 am Eastern Time.



The presentation will be broadcast via webcast and can be accessed through the Investor Relations section of Genco’s website, https://www.gencoshipping.com. Please allow extra time prior to the presentation to visit the site, and download any necessary software that may be needed to access the Internet broadcast.