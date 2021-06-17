checkAd

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited to Participate in the Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference

NEW YORK, June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE: GNK) announced today that John C. Wobensmith, Chief Executive Officer; Apostolos Zafolias, Chief Financial Officer; and Peter Allen, Senior Vice President, Strategy & Finance, are scheduled to present at the Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference on Thursday, June 24 at 8:30 am Eastern Time.

The presentation will be broadcast via webcast and can be accessed through the Investor Relations section of Genco’s website, https://www.gencoshipping.com. Please allow extra time prior to the presentation to visit the site, and download any necessary software that may be needed to access the Internet broadcast.

About Genco Shipping & Trading Limited
Genco Shipping & Trading Limited transports iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes along worldwide shipping routes. Capesize vessels represent our major bulk vessel category and the other vessel classes, including Ultramax and Supramax vessels, represent our minor bulk vessel category. Our major bulk vessels are primarily used to transport iron ore and coal, while our minor bulk vessels are primarily used to transport grains, steel products and other drybulk cargoes such as cement, scrap, fertilizer, bauxite, nickel ore, salt and sugar. This approach of owning ships that transport both major and minor bulk commodities provide us with exposure to a wide range of drybulk trade flows. As of June 17, 2021, Genco Shipping & Trading Limited’s fleet consists of 17 Capesize, nine Ultramax and 14 Supramax vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 4,368,000 dwt and an average age of 10.5 years.

CONTACT:
Apostolos Zafolias
Chief Financial Officer
Genco Shipping & Trading Limited
(646) 443-8550





